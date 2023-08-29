6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Authorities seek help in locating missing Walker woman

Amanda Gould.jpg
Amanda Gould.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:15 PM

WALKER — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 38-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday in Walker.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, on Monday, Aug. 28, the sheriff's office received a report that Amanda Gould went missing from a residential setting in Shingobee Township, rural Walker.

Gould is described as 5-foot-2 and approximately 200 pounds. She has a unicorn tattoo and a dragon tattoo on her arms, and her hair is blonde with green highlights.

Gould left the residential setting on foot and was last seen wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt and blue jeans shorts, the release said.

Anyone with information about Gould or her location should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 547-1424.

