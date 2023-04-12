Author Julia Cook to hold presentation, book signing

BEMIDJI — Four Pines Bookstore will host award-winning children’s author Julia Cook for a presentation and book signing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.

"Julia has published over 100 children's books with a wide range of characters and social development topics," a release said. "Her books showcase her innate ability to enter the worldview of a child who can then use her storybooks to grow."

She gives children both the “what to say” and the “how to say it.” The goal behind Cook’s work is to actively involve young people in fun, memorable stories and teach them to become lifelong problem solvers, the release added.

"Inspiration for her books comes from working with children and carefully listening to counselors, parents and teachers, in order to stay on top of needs in the classroom and at home," the release said.

Books will be available for purchase in person at Four Pines Bookstore.

For more information, visit fourpinesbookstore.com.