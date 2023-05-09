99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Author Beth Leipholtz to hold storytime, book signing

Author Beth Leipholtz will read her new book "The ABCs of Inclusion: A Disability Inclusion Book for Kids" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Four Pines Bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.

Four Pines Bookstore is located at 102 Third Street in downtown Bemidji.
BEMIDJI — Author Beth Leipholtz will read her new book "The ABCs of Inclusion: A Disability Inclusion Book for Kids" with a book signing to follow the storytime from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Four Pines Bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.

"In this picture book about disabilities, you will meet 26 real kiddos with diagnoses like autism, hearing loss, epilepsy, and Down syndrome. It teaches young readers that it's OK to be different ― in fact, it's what makes us special," a release said.

Beth Leipholtz is the hearing mother of a deaf child, raising her son, Cooper, bilingually in both hearing and deaf cultures. She has built an online community of more than 1 million people to uplift parents on similar journeys and advocate for inclusion and accessibility, the release said.

