Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners hosts bounce house fundraiser for new playground

BEMIDJI — Nine months after the Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners moved into its new, permanent location at 3604 Bemidji Avenue, the charter school is seeking funds to build a playground and further its commitment to place-based education and environmental stewardship.

Hosting a bounce house fundraiser on Wednesday, families braved the heat on Wednesday for some time playing on bouncy castles, munching on cotton candy and finding out some other ways to support AWCL’s playground project.

A child does a cartwheel during the Aurora Waasakone Community of Learners bounce house fundraiser on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to raise funds for their new playground. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Currently, AWCL has some donated playground equipment placed behind the school, which includes a former parking lot and green space.

“We don’t have the equipment right now,” AWCL co-founder Shanna Reiners said. “The students do recess out there with a really small swing set and they do a lot of games, but we need more of those structures.”

Co-founder Anna Wallin noted plans to install equipment behind the school, expanding the playground into a currently-wooded area pending further planning.

“(Reiners) and I have worked at schools where there’s no playground and kids just run around,” Wallin said. “Kids are really good at finding ways to play, but the gross motor needs are there. They have to be able to swing and climb, and learn how to use their bodies.”

Reiners shared similar sentiments about the potential benefits the project will have on students once they have an official playground to call their own.

“In addition to all the social, emotional and physical benefits, it also improves their academics because they get that break time outside to clear their head and reset,” Reiners said. “It almost makes it easier to teach them because they’ve had a chance to really enjoy their time outside.”

AWCL is in the very early stages of fundraising and ironing out the fine details of its next steps, but one priority includes swings geared toward the school’s older students. Incorporating climbing structures and slides will also be on the docket.

“Everything that’s been donated to the school is catered more toward the younger kids,” Wallin said. “We’re hoping to find stuff that our big kids can use.”

Tentatively, AWCL aims to raise $10,000 before seeking a builder for the future playground. Because charter schools don’t receive federal or state funding for such projects, fundraising has been paramount to the purpose.

“It’s all ground up,” Reiners added. “Once we get to a certain amount, then I think we can start to see a timeline.”

As of Thursday, the school has raised about $1,400 through its Facebook fundraiser and will accept direct donations. Plans for future fundraisers are underway, and the school also plans to explore grant funding.

Such support will prove necessary as the school prepares for the upcoming school year. Aside from the playground project, AWCL will open at full capacity — with space for 180 students — and is seeking job applicants for open positions at the school.

“Those are two big needs right now,” Wallin left off. “The playground is still happening, but before the school year starts, filling our open positions and our enrollment are top priorities this summer.”

More information can be found at www.awclbemidji.org.

