Auditions for Bemidji High School summer play set for Aug. 4

Rehearsals for the play will be held between Monday, Aug. 7, and Friday, Aug. 18, with one performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Bemidji High School is located at 2900 Division Street West.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:41 PM

BEMIDJI — Auditions for Bemidji High School’s summer play, “Macblood” by Director Jeremiah Liend, will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, on the main stage of Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex on the Bemidji State campus.

According to a release, the play is a comedic adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

Performers will be asked to complete an audition sheet and read a brief monologue at the audition. Any current BHS student, incoming freshman and 2023 graduates are invited to participate.

Rehearsals for the play will be held between Monday, Aug. 7, and Friday, Aug. 18, with one performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Funds raised from this performance will be dedicated to BHS’ fall musical.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
