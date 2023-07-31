Auditions for Bemidji High School summer play set for Aug. 4

BEMIDJI — Auditions for Bemidji High School’s summer play, “Macblood” by Director Jeremiah Liend, will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, on the main stage of Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex on the Bemidji State campus.

According to a release, the play is a comedic adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

Performers will be asked to complete an audition sheet and read a brief monologue at the audition. Any current BHS student, incoming freshman and 2023 graduates are invited to participate.

Rehearsals for the play will be held between Monday, Aug. 7, and Friday, Aug. 18, with one performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Funds raised from this performance will be dedicated to BHS’ fall musical.