News Local

Assault investigation underway after 2 injured in Ball Club

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding an assault after two men were seriously injured in Ball Club early Wednesday morning.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:10 PM

BALL CLUB — The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding an assault after two men were seriously injured in Ball Club early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich, at approximately 4:03 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, deputies responded to a house in Ball Club after receiving a call requesting help for a man who had been “cut up."

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man inside the home who had been stabbed. At approximately 4:50 a.m., another man arrived at the Deer River Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Both men are in serious but stable condition, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. There is no immediate threat to the public, the release said.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in this investigation by the Deer River Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
