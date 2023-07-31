Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Arrival of Dragon Boats marks beginning of 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

Monday morning marked the start of the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s four-day extravaganza when the dragon boats arrived at Paul Bunyan Park.

080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 8.jpg
Scott Turn hands a paddle to a volunteer before unloading of the dragon boats on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 1:33 PM

BEMIDJI — Monday morning marked the start of the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s four-day extravaganza with the dragon boats arriving at Paul Bunyan Park.

The Dragon Boat Festival offers something for everyone including great food, music, kids activities, a parade of teams, cultural performances and much more, all along the shores of Lake Bemidji.

080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 11.jpg
A dragon boat is lifted into the air at Paul Bunyan Park on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The schedule for the festival includes the community's favorite events like the Taco Fest for the Bemidji United Way, the Lakeside Lounge, the 12th annual cornhole tournament and live performances inside the Dragon’s Den featuring Rhonda and Orlando, Fun Pianos — Dueling Piano Show and Brock Beaulieu.

A new addition to the festival is 50/50 raffle tickets, which will be available to purchase inside the Dragon’s Den along with reserved seating in the St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge on Friday and Saturday.

080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 9.jpg
Miles Granger carries a paddle at Paul Bunyan Park on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront with the main race taking place on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at the complete festival schedule:

Wednesday, Aug. 2

  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Sanford Health Taco Fest to benefit the United Way
  • 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Dragon’s Den open: 50/50 Raffle Ticket sales
  • 4 to 7 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Ronda and Orlando 
  • 5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Tent open 
  • 5 to 9 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch
    080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 3.jpg
    Bill Anderson helps unload the boats on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
    Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Thursday, Aug. 3

  • 4 to 8 p.m. – Food Court open 
  • 5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Tent open
  • 5 to 9 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch 
  • 5 to 9 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Mix 103.7 Live 
  • 5 to 11 p.m. – Dragon’s Den open: Sponsor appreciation night 
  • 6:30 to 9 p.m. – 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament 

Friday, Aug. 4

  • Noon to 9 p.m. – Food court open 
  • Noon to 7 p.m. – Merchandise tent open 
  • Noon to midnight – Dragon’s Den open 
  • 2 to 5 p.m. – Bingo in the Dragon’s Den to support Bemidji’s Youth Hockey
  • 3 to 5 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch
  • 6 p.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating 
  • 6 to 6:30 p.m. – Parade of Teams and opening ceremonies 
  • 6:30 to 7 p.m. – Mandatory Sprint Cup Team managers meeting 
  • 7 to 8:30 p.m. – 10th annual Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races
  • 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment on the Sanford Center stage: Fun Pianos — Dueling Piano Show
    080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 1.jpg
    Briggs Mistic and Lee Furuseth help carry paddles on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
    Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Saturday, Aug. 4

  • 8 to 9 a.m – 9th annual 5k run/walk 
  • 9 to 9:30 a.m. – 1/2k run/walk
  • 8 to 10 a.m. – Race day breakfast and bloody mary bar sponsored by Red Stu
  • 8 a.m. to Midnight – Dragon’s Den Open 
  • 8 a.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating 
  • 8 to 8:30 a.m. – Mandatory all team manager's meeting
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Merchandise tent open
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 17th annual Main Race Day – Start and end times subject to change and Awards Ceremony to follow the final race
  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Food court open 
  • 1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Activity Tent sponsored by Compass Rose 
  • After the Awards Ceremony – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Brock Beaulieu 

All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances. For more information, visit bemidjidragonboat.com.

080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 2.jpg
Briggs Mistic makes sure the boats are ready to go on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 7.jpg
A GWN Dragon Boat employee helps guide a boat into the lake on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 5.jpg
A dragon boat is placed along the shoreline at Paul Bunyan Park on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 10.jpg
Kristie Turn helps load the trailer at Paul Bunyan Park on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 6.jpg
Caiden Fisher unhooks the dragon boat from the lift on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080223.N.BP.BOATDELIVERY 4.jpg
Briggs Mistic, right, and Oakley Mistic help unload the boats on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
What To Read Next
Bemidji High School web art.jpg
Local
Auditions for Bemidji High School summer play set for Aug. 4
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
010522.N.BP.KINGBIRD6.jpg
Local
Cure SMA Awareness candle lighting event set for Aug. 12
4h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072923.N.BP.POMJULY MH 1.jpg
Local
Photos of the month: Swimming through summer
2d ago
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 1.jpg
Sports
Nick Schaefer overcomes slow start to win 3rd Birchmont championship
1d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020621.N.BP.LICENSECENTER4.jpg
Lifestyle
Generations: In line at the DMV, just ask what would Disney do?
2d ago
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
072923.N.BP.POMJULY MH 1.jpg
Local
Photos of the month: Swimming through summer
2d ago
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
scarlet-tanager-8071232.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Scarlet tanagers are one of Minnesota's most brilliantly-colored birds
2d ago
 · 
By  Blane Klemek