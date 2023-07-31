Arrival of Dragon Boats marks beginning of 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival
Monday morning marked the start of the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s four-day extravaganza when the dragon boats arrived at Paul Bunyan Park.
BEMIDJI — Monday morning marked the start of the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s four-day extravaganza with the dragon boats arriving at Paul Bunyan Park.
The Dragon Boat Festival offers something for everyone including great food, music, kids activities, a parade of teams, cultural performances and much more, all along the shores of Lake Bemidji.
The schedule for the festival includes the community's favorite events like the Taco Fest for the Bemidji United Way, the Lakeside Lounge, the 12th annual cornhole tournament and live performances inside the Dragon’s Den featuring Rhonda and Orlando, Fun Pianos — Dueling Piano Show and Brock Beaulieu.
A new addition to the festival is 50/50 raffle tickets, which will be available to purchase inside the Dragon’s Den along with reserved seating in the St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge on Friday and Saturday.
The 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront with the main race taking place on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s a look at the complete festival schedule:
Wednesday, Aug. 2
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Sanford Health Taco Fest to benefit the United Way
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Dragon’s Den open: 50/50 Raffle Ticket sales
- 4 to 7 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Ronda and Orlando
- 5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Tent open
- 5 to 9 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch
Thursday, Aug. 3
- 4 to 8 p.m. – Food Court open
- 5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Tent open
- 5 to 9 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch
- 5 to 9 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Mix 103.7 Live
- 5 to 11 p.m. – Dragon’s Den open: Sponsor appreciation night
- 6:30 to 9 p.m. – 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament
Friday, Aug. 4
- Noon to 9 p.m. – Food court open
- Noon to 7 p.m. – Merchandise tent open
- Noon to midnight – Dragon’s Den open
- 2 to 5 p.m. – Bingo in the Dragon’s Den to support Bemidji’s Youth Hockey
- 3 to 5 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch
- 6 p.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating
- 6 to 6:30 p.m. – Parade of Teams and opening ceremonies
- 6:30 to 7 p.m. – Mandatory Sprint Cup Team managers meeting
- 7 to 8:30 p.m. – 10th annual Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races
- 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment on the Sanford Center stage: Fun Pianos — Dueling Piano Show
Saturday, Aug. 4
- 8 to 9 a.m – 9th annual 5k run/walk
- 9 to 9:30 a.m. – 1/2k run/walk
- 8 to 10 a.m. – Race day breakfast and bloody mary bar sponsored by Red Stu
- 8 a.m. to Midnight – Dragon’s Den Open
- 8 a.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating
- 8 to 8:30 a.m. – Mandatory all team manager's meeting
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Merchandise tent open
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 17th annual Main Race Day – Start and end times subject to change and Awards Ceremony to follow the final race
- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Food court open
- 1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Activity Tent sponsored by Compass Rose
- After the Awards Ceremony – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Brock Beaulieu
All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances. For more information, visit bemidjidragonboat.com.
ADVERTISEMENT