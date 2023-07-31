Arrival of Dragon Boats marks beginning of 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

BEMIDJI — Monday morning marked the start of the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival’s four-day extravaganza with the dragon boats arriving at Paul Bunyan Park.

The Dragon Boat Festival offers something for everyone including great food, music, kids activities, a parade of teams, cultural performances and much more, all along the shores of Lake Bemidji.

A dragon boat is lifted into the air at Paul Bunyan Park on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The schedule for the festival includes the community's favorite events like the Taco Fest for the Bemidji United Way, the Lakeside Lounge, the 12th annual cornhole tournament and live performances inside the Dragon’s Den featuring Rhonda and Orlando, Fun Pianos — Dueling Piano Show and Brock Beaulieu.

A new addition to the festival is 50/50 raffle tickets, which will be available to purchase inside the Dragon’s Den along with reserved seating in the St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge on Friday and Saturday.

Miles Granger carries a paddle at Paul Bunyan Park on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2, through Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront with the main race taking place on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the complete festival schedule:

Wednesday, Aug. 2

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Sanford Health Taco Fest to benefit the United Way

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Dragon’s Den open: 50/50 Raffle Ticket sales

4 to 7 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Ronda and Orlando

5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Tent open

5 to 9 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch

Bill Anderson helps unload the boats on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Thursday, Aug. 3

4 to 8 p.m. – Food Court open

5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Tent open

5 to 9 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch

5 to 9 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Mix 103.7 Live

5 to 11 p.m. – Dragon’s Den open: Sponsor appreciation night

6:30 to 9 p.m. – 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament

Friday, Aug. 4

Noon to 9 p.m. – Food court open

Noon to 7 p.m. – Merchandise tent open

Noon to midnight – Dragon’s Den open

2 to 5 p.m. – Bingo in the Dragon’s Den to support Bemidji’s Youth Hockey

3 to 5 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch

6 p.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating

6 to 6:30 p.m. – Parade of Teams and opening ceremonies

6:30 to 7 p.m. – Mandatory Sprint Cup Team managers meeting

7 to 8:30 p.m. – 10th annual Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races

8:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment on the Sanford Center stage: Fun Pianos — Dueling Piano Show

Briggs Mistic and Lee Furuseth help carry paddles on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Saturday, Aug. 4

8 to 9 a.m – 9th annual 5k run/walk

9 to 9:30 a.m. – 1/2k run/walk

8 to 10 a.m. – Race day breakfast and bloody mary bar sponsored by Red Stu

8 a.m. to Midnight – Dragon’s Den Open

8 a.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating

8 to 8:30 a.m. – Mandatory all team manager's meeting

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Merchandise tent open

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 17th annual Main Race Day – Start and end times subject to change and Awards Ceremony to follow the final race

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Food court open

1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Activity Tent sponsored by Compass Rose

After the Awards Ceremony – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Brock Beaulieu

All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances. For more information, visit bemidjidragonboat.com.

Briggs Mistic makes sure the boats are ready to go on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A GWN Dragon Boat employee helps guide a boat into the lake on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A dragon boat is placed along the shoreline at Paul Bunyan Park on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Kristie Turn helps load the trailer at Paul Bunyan Park on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Caiden Fisher unhooks the dragon boat from the lift on Monday, July 31, 2023, in preparation for the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival set for Aug. 2-5, on Lake Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer