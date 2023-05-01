99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area boy scouts earn merit badges, explore career opportunities at Northwest Technical College

From dentistry to fire safety, boy scouts from near and far gathered to learn something new as part of a Boy Scouts of America merit badge event on Saturday, April 29, at Northwest Technical College.

050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 4.jpg
NTC Dental Assistant Program professor Siau Yean Montgomery shows Zach Roberts how to read an x-ray as part of a Boy Scouts of America event on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Northwest Technical College.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 3:13 PM

BEMIDJI — From dentistry to fire safety, boy scouts from near and far gathered to learn something new as part of a Boy Scouts of America merit badge event on Saturday, April 29, at Northwest Technical College.

050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 1.jpg
Scouts learn engineering as part of a Boy Scouts of America merit badge event on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Northwest Technical College.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

One necessity to being a boy scout is earning merit badges. On Saturday, the scouts were on a mission to earn one of the following badges: sport, craft, science, trade, business, or a future career that gives scouts the opportunity to explore new subjects and learn valuable skills.

In some ways, there’s basically a merit badge for everything. Some are required for scouts like communication, first aid, family life and personal management, while others like fishing, gardening, pottery, photography or even nuclear science can be chosen according to the scout's personal interests.

“Once or twice a year, we try to get the scouts together so we can do merit badges with them,” said Scout Executive Brad Olson. “Merit badges are career explorations or maybe a hobby that the kids could potentially go into when they get older and it's an opportunity to expose them to a specific curriculum and get them a little bit more insight into a different course.”

050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 8.jpg
Scout Executive Brad Olson addresses the scouts before splitting up into stations as part of a Boy Scouts of America merit badge event on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Northwest Technical College.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Boy Scouts of America offers over 135 merit badges to choose from, but scouts are required to earn 21 of them in order to be promoted to Eagle Scout. To earn the badge, the scout must complete the requirements and demonstrate the skills and knowledge of the badge’s subject.

Saturday’s pick of subjects included fire safety, dentistry, electronics, citizenship in the world, engineering and entrepreneurship. Community members, local professionals and faculty members of NTC volunteered their time to teach the scouts their new skills.

050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 7.jpg
Scouts listen to a presentation as part of a Boy Scouts of America merit badge event on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Northwest Technical College.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Splitting up into groups, the scouts started the day at 10 a.m., got introduced to the new subject, took a break for lunch and ended the day by proving their newfound knowledge to walk out with a new badge for their collections.

“They're earning their merit badges today to help them advance as they go through the program,” Olson said. “Not only is it an opportunity for those kids to earn the badge, but it's also an opportunity for them to get exposure to the college here and see what opportunities might be available for them when they potentially go to college or whatever their future looks like for them.”

050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 2.jpg
Scouts learn engineering as part of a Boy Scouts of America merit badge event on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Northwest Technical College.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 3.jpg
Bemidji firefighter Alexis Joyce teaches scouts about fire safety as part of a Boy Scouts of America merit badge event on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Northwest Technical College.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 6.jpg
Scouts participate in a discussion during their station as part of a Boy Scouts of America merit badge event on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Northwest Technical College.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 5.jpg
A scout pays close attention to a presentation during a station as part of a Boy Scouts of America merit badge event on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Northwest Technical College.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
