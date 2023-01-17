STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Applications open for Beltrami Electric's annual Washington Youth Tour

Beltrami Electric Cooperative is accepting applications from eligible high school juniors to attend the 57th annual Washington, D.C., Youth Tour set for June 12-18. The deadline to apply is Feb. 24.

Capital.jpg
Students from Minnesota visit the Capitol in Washington, D.C., during the 2022 Rural Electric Youth Tour.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 17, 2023 12:08 PM
BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative is accepting applications from eligible high school juniors to attend the 57th annual Washington, D.C., Youth Tour set for June 12-18.

"Each year, rural electric cooperatives across the nation sponsor roughly 1,900 students on the Rural Electric Youth Tour to Washington, D.C.," a release said. "This unique trip gives young people the opportunity to watch history come alive, explore museums, memorials, and monuments, make friendships that will last a lifetime, and be part of a group that has more than 50,000 alumni in every walk of life, including U.S. Senators and CEOs."

The Youth Tour program continues to foster the grassroots spirit of the rural electric cooperatives by demonstrating to high school juniors and seniors how our government works and what the electric cooperative business model is all about, the release said.

"In a time when energy is at the forefront of our nation’s issues, this is a great opportunity to have a hand in the creation of electric cooperative advocates," the release added.

Beltrami Electric's winner will travel with approximately 40 Minnesota teens sponsored by other rural electric cooperatives to Washington.

To qualify, applicants must be high school juniors whose parent/guardian is a member of Beltrami Electric Cooperative. Students can apply online at beltramielectric.com/youth-tour-washington-dc . The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 24, to apply. For questions, contact Angela Lyseng at (218) 444-3689.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
