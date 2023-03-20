Applications for Speaking Proudly competition due April 1

ST. PAUL — Applications for the Speaking Proudly oratory competition, open to Minnesota high school girls, are due April 1.

The third biennial competition, Speaking Proudly 2023 will be held on June 17 at the State Capitol in St. Paul, and the three finalists will receive prizes of $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000.

This year's speech topic is, "Securing 'the Blessings of Liberty' in 21st Century America," a release said.

The application form and full details are available at speakingproudly.org. Applications must be received or postmarked between March 1 and April 1.

Speaking Proudly is a nonpartisan, nonprofit project of Metro Republican Women and is open to girls in grades 9-12, including spring 2023 graduates, who reside in or attend school in Minnesota.