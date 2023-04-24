Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak aids in return of GigaZone Gaming Championship, TechXpo debut

BEMIDJI — The winter wonderland — or early spring — of Bemidji was a change in climate for Apple co-founder and Silicon Valley native Steve “Woz” Wozniak, who visited town on Saturday for Paul Bunyan Communication’s sixth annual GigaZone Gaming Championship and inaugural TechXpo event at the Sanford Center.

Last offered in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic placed it on hiatus, over 4,000 attendees had long awaited its return, compounded by the addition of the TechXpo and Wozniak’s special guest appearance.

Despite some shivers, attendees lined up in front of the Sanford Center at 7 a.m. in a chilly 25 degrees to be the first ones to register for their respective games beginning at 10 a.m. and hear from Wozniak in the afternoon.

A young attendee plays in a Fortnite tournament during a GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“This is amazing,” Wozniak said during a press conference. “(Bemidji) is kind of not in the big city and to see so many people, there is so much interest in what technology has done for us … I’m glad that there are so many people who appreciate it.”

As it turns out, Wozniak also appreciated the weather even if it was a few degrees cooler than Silicon Valley.

“I love it cold and I love snow. I normally wear a short-sleeved shirt in this kind of weather,” Wozniak said, “so I’m enjoying it immensely.”

Words by Wozniak

Attendees had a chance to hear from Wozniak during a question-and-answer session moderated by Gary Johnson, general manager and CEO of Paul Bunyan Communications, before having a chance to meet him one-on-one at a meet-and-greet.

Considerable discussion of the origins of Apple, Wozniak’s personal stories, and thoughts on broadband access and artificial intelligence took place while technology enthusiasts listened intently.

Wozniak spoke about his love of mentoring young people along with his passion for technology. As a child, he brainstormed two potential paths he could pursue when he grew up.

“I told my dad in sixth grade that I was going to be an electrical engineer when I grew up, or I was going to be a fifth-grade teacher,” Wozniak detailed. “I ended up teaching fifth grade and other grades full-time, seven days a week for eight years of my life.

“I did not teach them how to be techies. I taught them how to use technology for all the subjects in their classes because I wanted to (address) everybody and not just a small segment of people,” he continued. “We don’t need everyone to grow up and be an engineer. It’s nice if everyone discovers it on their own. You have to follow your own heart.”

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, right, speaks during a GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Wozniak’s speech coincided with the GigaZone TechXpo, which included 35 area employers showcasing various innovations including virtual reality, drones and simulators. Among the exhibitors were Sanford Health, Beltrami Electric, DigiKey Electronics, Bemidji State University, Bemidji Steel, NLFX Professional and Plum Catalyst.

In the spirit of the TechXpo, Wozniak offered some advice for local entrepreneurs. He drove home the point of honesty and the importance of recruiting skilled people for a business venture.

“Have the right people to start your company,” Wozniak said. “It’ll be the hardest work of your life and it’ll be the most fun.”

John Kenny, an exhibitor with Northwest Technical College, shows off the inner workings of a refrigerator during a GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

GigaZone gaming

Throughout the day, attendees could play their way through Madden 23, Fortnite, Rocket League, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and several other tournaments for a chance to win cash and other prizes.

The main stage tournament, Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate, took center stage in the arena along with other competitions. Mathew Wanger of Duluth took the top spot in the main stage tournament and won $500. Shawn Haines of Grand Forks secured second place and $400. A total of 76 players competed in this tournament.

Gamers play a Bemidji Drift PBC van simulator during a GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees compete in a Fortnite tournament during a GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A full list of championship results can be found at www.paulbunyan.net.

The gaming championship, first offered in 2016, has certainly grown since its inception.

According to Brian Bissonette, marketing supervisor for Paul Bunyan Communications, the most recent event from 2019 saw 4,500 participants playing from a conference room area of the Sanford Center.

“Even then, we knew we’d probably have to expand the event because we were out of space with that many people in just that area,” Bissonette recalled. “We were thinking ‘What can we do to make this even bigger and better?’ Part of that was moving into the arena and taking over the whole facility.”

The TechXpo

A few TechXpo vendors were housed in the arena while a majority were stationed in conference areas and throughout the halls of the Sanford Center. Bissonette hopes the TechXpo connects students with potential colleges and employees with employers in the technology field.

“Adding the TechXpo component was a very natural fit,” he added. “There’s a lot that people don’t realize about the latest in technology being utilized right here in northern Minnesota and you can have a career in it. I think this will help (build) some of those connections.”

Megan Peterson, an exhibitor with the Community Voice app, center, talks with attendees during a GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Along with the TechXpo, Bissonette credited Wozniak’s appearance as the “cherry on top of the sundae” for the event.

“He told a lot of great stories which come with a lot of advice,” Bissonette said. “He even commented ‘Without gaming, would there be an Apple? I don’t know.’ That’s how influential gaming was for him as a child and what that led to.

“A lot of times, gamers get thrown under the bus a little bit that they’re just in the basement and they’ll never make any money or do anything. Well, I think this event proves that wrong,” he added. “There are a lot of skills that gamers are acquiring that can lead to other things including the various businesses we have here and the different technology that’s on display.”

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, right, receives a personalized Bemidji State hockey jersey from Paul Bunyan Communications CEO Gary Johnson during a GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer