Apple Blossom Village to host midsummer fest

Apple Blossom Village will host a midsummer fest family event and fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Rail River Folk School's outdoor space, 303 Railroad St. SW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:37 PM

BEMIDJI — Apple Blossom Village will host a midsummer fest family event and fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Rail River Folk School's outdoor space, 303 Railroad St. SW.

The festival is open to the community and will have something for everyone. There will be free apple slices and lemonade, live music and storytelling, along with free fairy wand making, flower crowns, play areas, dress up, dragon racing, archery and face painting, a release said.

Treats such as $2 snow cones/shaved ice with natural syrups, and $3 strawberry shortcakes will be available for purchase in compostable containers. There will also be $1 fairy garden making (bring a container), and henna for purchase by small donation. This is a litter-free event so bring your own water bottle and Apple Blossom will provide water refill stations.

The event will help raise funds for the Apple Blossom's yurts which house its nature school and summer camps.

Direct donations can be given at gofund.me/df0266a6.

Tickets for Midsummer Fest are available online at appleblossomvillage.org/summer-camps-1/mid-summer-fest-tickets or at the gate.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
