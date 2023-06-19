Apple Blossom Village to host midsummer fest

BEMIDJI — Apple Blossom Village will host a midsummer fest family event and fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Rail River Folk School's outdoor space, 303 Railroad St. SW.

The festival is open to the community and will have something for everyone. There will be free apple slices and lemonade, live music and storytelling, along with free fairy wand making, flower crowns, play areas, dress up, dragon racing, archery and face painting, a release said.

Treats such as $2 snow cones/shaved ice with natural syrups, and $3 strawberry shortcakes will be available for purchase in compostable containers. There will also be $1 fairy garden making (bring a container), and henna for purchase by small donation. This is a litter-free event so bring your own water bottle and Apple Blossom will provide water refill stations.

The event will help raise funds for the Apple Blossom's yurts which house its nature school and summer camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Direct donations can be given at gofund.me/df0266a6.

Tickets for Midsummer Fest are available online at appleblossomvillage.org/summer-camps-1/mid-summer-fest-tickets or at the gate.