Apple Blossom Village to host Irish storytelling fundraiser

Apple Blossom Village will host an Irish storytelling and community dance fundraiser from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 07, 2023 12:11 PM

BEMIDJI — Apple Blossom Village will host an Irish storytelling and community dance fundraiser from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Rail River Folk School's outdoor space, 303 Railroad St. SW.

The event is geared toward children ages 5-10.

The event will raise donations for Apple Blossom Village's nature school and summer camps, a release said. Two yurts were recently purchased to act as outdoor classrooms and funds raised will go toward paying back loans on the yurts.

To make a donation, visit gofund.me/df0266a6.

The event is free for children ages 3 and under. Adults can attend for free with a paying child, or families can purchase a family ticket.

Concessions will open after the story and tours of the yurts will be available after the dance.

The Shop in the Yurt will be open with handmade arts and crafts for purchase until 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the Irish Storytelling and Community Dance Family Event page on AllEvents.in.

