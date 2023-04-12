99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Annual Furr Bowl fundraiser event set for April 23

Great River Rescue will hold its annual Furr Bowl fundraiser from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Bemidji Bowl.

Great River Rescue is set to hold its annual Furr Bowl fundraiser from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Bemidji Bowl.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:34 AM

BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will hold its annual Furr Bowl fundraiser from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Bemidji Bowl.

Participants will have the opportunity to bowl for two hours and enjoy pizza, drinks and prizes, a release said. A raffle will also be held at the event.

Registration costs $35 per person, with up to six people per bowling team. To register, visit greatriverrescue.com.

Top fundraisers will win specially designed pins from the artists of Gallery North. The top fundraising team will earn a puppy party, which includes a visit from the shelter pets, the release said.

Attendees and other supporters are also encouraged to start their own crowdfunding page to help reach Great River Rescue's $15,000 fundraising goal.

