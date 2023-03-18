6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Annual audit to be reviewed at March 20 Bemidji school board meeting

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:40 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, in the district office board room.

The board will hear a presentation by accounting firm Miller McDonald regarding the district's annual audit for fiscal year 2021-2022. The board will then vote to approve the audit given information on the district’s enrollment and various fund balances.

The board will also approve the second reading of its revised policy regarding public participation, which will take place after the agenda’s approval starting with Monday’s meeting.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.

