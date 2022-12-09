SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
AmeriCorps seeking 4 housing navigators in the Bemidji area

AmeriCorps is seeking to fill the positions of four housing navigators in the Bemidji area to help residents access safe and secure housing.

AmeriCorps web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 09, 2022 08:26 AM
BEMIDJI — In response to a growing housing crisis, AmeriCorps is looking for four housing navigators in the Bemidji area to serve with its Heading Home Corps.

These AmeriCorps members will serve part-time and full-time to help people access resources, develop action plans and build skills to find and keep secure housing.

To serve as a navigator, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and be willing to commit to a year of service. Navigators go through extensive training and receive a stipend every two weeks comparable to $15 an hour alongside an additional $3,247 to go toward student loans or tuition.

Free individual health insurance and child care assistance are also available. Anyone interested is encouraged to visit www.ampact.us/heading-home and apply by Dec. 14. Navigators will begin serving in January 2023.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges through national service and volunteering. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

Related Topics: JOBSHOUSING
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
