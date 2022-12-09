AmeriCorps seeking 4 housing navigators in the Bemidji area

BEMIDJI — In response to a growing housing crisis, AmeriCorps is looking for four housing navigators in the Bemidji area to serve with its Heading Home Corps.

These AmeriCorps members will serve part-time and full-time to help people access resources, develop action plans and build skills to find and keep secure housing.

To serve as a navigator, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and be willing to commit to a year of service. Navigators go through extensive training and receive a stipend every two weeks comparable to $15 an hour alongside an additional $3,247 to go toward student loans or tuition.

Free individual health insurance and child care assistance are also available. Anyone interested is encouraged to visit www.ampact.us/heading-home and apply by Dec. 14. Navigators will begin serving in January 2023.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges through national service and volunteering. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.