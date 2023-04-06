50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
News Local

American Pickers seeks leads for summer visit to Minnesota

The American Pickers recently announced they will be making a return to Minnesota to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series this June.

American Pickers Flyer.jpg
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:27 AM

BEMIDJI — The American Pickers recently announced they will be making a return to Minnesota to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series this June.

"American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique 'picking' on The History Channel," a release said. "The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques."

The group is always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, the release said.

According to the release, they hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

"The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure," the release continued. "If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell, we would love to hear from you."

Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.

"We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC," the release added. "Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories."

Anyone interested can send in their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com , call (646) 493-2184 or visit @GotAPick on Facebook.

