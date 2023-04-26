99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Allyssa Joseph named VP for advancement at Bemidji State, Northwest Technical College

Joseph currently serves Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colo. as director of development. Her appointment is effective June 5.

Allyssa Joseph.jpg
Allyssa Joseph
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:59 PM

BEMIDJI — Allyssa Joseph was recently appointed as vice president for advancement at Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College and as executive director of BSU Alumni and Foundation.

Appointed by BSU and NTC President John Hoffman, Joseph currently serves Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colo., as director of development. As part of a 12-member team, she manages a portfolio of more than 100 donors and contacts and is the primary campaign liaison to three members of the MSU Denver Foundation’s board.

This fiscal year alone, Joseph has helped Metro State’s School of Education raise more than $500,000 and is on track to meet individual goals of $1.25 million in cash donations and $2 million in planned gifts.

In a previous role with Metro State she helped to secure a $750,000 gift to support scholarships for Latino and Latina, Chicano and Chicana, and Mexicano and Mexicana students.

Prior to her current role, Joseph held other positions at Metropolitan State including assistant director of annual giving and associate director of major gifts. She also previously served as director of alumni engagement and stewardship, and director of annual giving and major gifts at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.

“I am excited to welcome Allyssa into our BSU and NTC communities and to have the opportunity to work for her during this important moment in history for our campuses,” Hoffman said in a release. “Allyssa will guide us toward a shared philanthropic culture that spans our entire shared community of colleagues, friends and alumni.”

The release adds that Joseph will assume leadership as the university continues behind-the-scenes work to imagine the scope and priorities for its next capital campaign. Joseph will also be the first advancement leader at BSU to also provide strategic support for fundraising initiatives at NTC.

“My team is well-positioned for fundraising success, and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve this community,” Joseph said in a release. “Through their support for our students, donors will be able to impact every facet of society and fill shortages in the Minnesota labor market and beyond with mindful and talented alumni.”

Joseph earned her bachelor's degree in marketing from Upper Iowa University and a professional writing certificate from Metropolitan State University, Denver.

Her appointment is effective June 5.

