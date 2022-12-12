‘All about memories’: Clearwater County History Center holds first-ever Festival of Trees

SHEVLIN — The halls of the Clearwater County History Center are decked with Christmas cheer as its first-ever Festival of Trees is underway.

Twenty-four Christmas trees are will be on display throughout the museum in Shevlin through Dec. 22. All of the trees were donated and individually decorated by businesses, organizations, schools, families and individuals within the community.

Christmas trees are on display inside the Clearwater County History Center as part of a Festival of Trees event, which runs through Dec. 22 in Shevlin. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

But the Festival of Trees is not only a place where participants can use their talents to create a festive atmosphere, they’re also competing for the ultimate prize — bragging rights.

Visitors can vote for their favorite tree by buying a ballot for $1 or by bringing an item for the food shelf. The “winning tree” will earn the right to brag about it for a whole year along with a small prize. The winners will be announced on Dec. 18.

Attendees vote on their favorite Christmas tree on display inside the Clearwater County History Center as part of a Festival of Trees event, which runs through Dec. 22 in Shevlin. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

According to the history center’s Executive Director, Tamara Edevold, many museums across the state hold an event like this every year and although this is the town's first time holding its own, it has already been a hit.

“We’ve had 22 trees donated since last Christmas, we just put the word out there that anyone who wanted to decorate a tree would be welcome and it filled up really quickly,” Edevold said. “We’ve already had people signing up for next year that didn’t get in on it this year.”

Besides decorating trees and friendly competition, Edevold said this is also a place where friends, family and neighbors can gather to catch up, eat cookies and reminisce about old Christmas memories.

Clearwater County History Center's Executive Director Tamara Edevold vists with attendees on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at a Festival of Trees event in Shevlin. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It was a good night last night, the choir sang and it was beautiful, then we all sat around the table and had a good visit with coffee and cookies,” Edevold said of Friday evening's event. “All the trees just remind everyone of good Christmas memories.”

As board member Laurie Brein walked into the museum with more freshly baked cookies for everyone, she added that every ornament has a story behind it.

“Every ornament holds a memory … and life is all about memories,” Brein said.

Antique Christmas cards are on display inside the Clearwater County History Center as part of a Festival of Trees event, which runs through Dec. 22 in Shevlin. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Memories also tie into the Clearwater County History Center’s mission statement as it aims to encourage local pride and help people remember and appreciate the county’s unique heritage that got them where they are today.

“We’re getting to see a lot of new faces and I hope they love it here so they’ll come back and see the rest of the good stuff we have,” Evevold said.

The festival of trees is open the following hours through Dec. 22:



Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fridays from 1 to 8 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Group tours can be arranged by calling the history center 24 hours in advance.

The museum will also be part of the “Making Spirits Bright” drive-thru tour from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

There is no admission fee but donations are welcomed. Food shelf items will be accepted instead of admission as well.

For more information, call the History Center at (218) 785-2000.

The Shevlin Garden Club's Christmas tree is on display inside the Clearwater County History Center as part of a Festival of Trees event, which runs through Dec. 22 in Shevlin. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer