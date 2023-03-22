99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Adventures in Lifelong Learning spring events scheduled

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:04 PM

BEMIDJI — Adventures in Lifelong Learning's spring 2023 series of events are underway.

Events are held from 10 a.m. to noon each Tuesday, in the community room at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

Refreshments will be available starting at 9:30 a.m. Presentations are from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Q&A.

Parking and events are handicapped accessible and the events are free and open to the public.

For more information, call board member Al Yarnott at (218) 444-7091 or email AdventuresinLifelongLearning@gmail.com.

Event schedule

March 28: Ernie Rall will present “The Road to Morocco.” From Casablanca to Marrakesh, Rall will provide a picture tour from the Atlantic seaport to the Middle Atlas Mountains ski resort, an ancient Roman city, and an overnight camp in the Sahara Desert. Attendees will even see goats perched in trees, feeding on argan nuts.

April 4: Olna from Ukraine will present “Nursing here and there.” Olna (Olga) is a graduate of Northwest Technical College's licensed practical nursing program. Wanting more education and responsibility, she entered NTC’S path to the RN program, of which she is a 2022 graduate. She has worked in the Sanford Walk-In Clinic and transferred to her dream job in the surgical center at Sanford.

Olga’s peers at the clinic raised enough money to bring her family from Ukraine last year. Olga will share her experiences in Ukraine, her life and move to northern Minnesota, her education at NTC and being reunited with her family.

April 11: Allison Barta will present “On the Hunt for Northwoods Butterflies.” Barta is a recently retired science teacher and lifelong advocate of butterflies. She will present the 12 years of butterfly research she has conducted in the Bemidji area, including 92 species found and photographed.

April 18: Dan Tranter will present “Radon." Tranter, of the Minnesota Department of Health Environmental Department, will share facts about how dangerous Radon it is, where it comes from and how to protect yourself.

April 25: Dave Hengel “Where have all the workers gone?” One can’t move around Bemidji without seeing the impact of the workplace shortage. Help wanted signs in nearly every window. Reduced business hours at restaurants and other services. Hengel, executive director at Greater Bemidji Economic Development will share the data behind the shortage, its root causes and what Greater Bemidji is doing to address the issue.

