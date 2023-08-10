Ada Vox set to perform at the Sanford Center Aug. 25

BEMIDJI — In conjunction with Bemidji Pride, drag queen Ada Vox is set to perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Sanford Center ballroom.

"Drag queen Ada Vox is known not only for her remarkable performances but also for her voice for LGBTQ+ representation in the media," a release said. "Adam Sanders, better known as his drag persona, Ada Vox, is an accomplished vocalist, songwriter, and drag queen who found success and pushed boundaries as a contestant on the hit singing competition series 'American Idol.'"

In addition to her time on "American Idol," Vox also finished as runner-up on the first season of the TV show, "Queen of the Universe."

“We are thrilled to have the Sanford Center join our efforts by providing additional entertainment and activities that align with our schedule of events this year," Matthew Dahl-Wooley, CFO of Bemidji Pride, said in the release. "It’s great to have other area businesses recognize that we uplift everyone in the community when we have events like these that are truly inclusive."

Tickets are available now on ticketmaster.com for $35 plus applicable fees.