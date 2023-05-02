Accident at Sanford Bemidji injures 3 employees

BEMIDJI — An accident in mid-April at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center resulted in three employees being treated for injuries.

According to a statement from Sanford, the incident occurred as the individuals were replacing a gasket on a heat pump. Two of the three employees were treated and released with the third treated for more serious injuries.

In a statement about the incident, Sanford emphasized that the safety of its employees is a priority.

“The safety and health of our employees is our top priority, and our thoughts are with our impacted team members,” the statement read.

No other details about the incident were provided.