6 new firefighters sworn in at Bemidji Fire Department badge-pinning ceremony

BEMIDJI — Six new firefighters got to experience a long-awaited moment in their fire service careers on Thursday evening during the Bemidji Fire Department's second annual badge-pinning ceremony at the Sanford Center ballroom.

Surrounded by friends, family and other members of the department, these recruits were officially welcomed as firefighters following their one-year probationary period.

During this first stage of every firefighter's career, the probationary period is a time for recruits to apply their training to real-world situations, develop their skills and determine if they are a good fit for the department.

"Today is a celebration because it's finally badge-pinning day," Fire Chief Justin Sherwood said to the attendees. "After 52 long weeks of attending class, training and drills, six members now with one official year of service are officially promoted to the rank of firefighter. In addition to their personal lives, family commitments and full-time careers, they have obtained experience, knowledge and many hours of training that have established a solid foundation for them to begin their fire service careers."

Firefighter Gabrielle Fairbanks has her badge pinned during a Bemidji Fire Department ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center ballroom. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Firefighters pinned at the ceremony included Parker Beighley, Michael Chock Jr., Gabrielle Fairbanks, Brendan Kuechenmeister, William Morrissey and Tyler Simon. Awards and years of service pins were also given to several members of the department during the event.

Prior to receiving their badges, Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince welcomed attendees to the event and addressed the new recruits.

"I think we can all agree that to be in the fire service requires a special commitment to community and to selflessness, and it's not a commitment that's just made by those who serve, we know it's by all the families I see out here because service is always a family event," Prince said. "Thank you to all of you — to your families, to your support networks for the service you do for the citizens of our community each and every day."

Deputy State Fire Marshal Bob Reif was invited to the stage to offer advice to the new recruits as someone with years of experience in the fire service.

"Be passionate about what you do, don't ever lose your passion for this business," Reif said. "If you invest yourself in it you will love it. Be the best firefighter and EMT you can possibly be."

Deputy State Fire Marshal Bob Reif speaks during a Bemidji Fire Department badge-pinning ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center ballroom. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

While encouraging recruits to cling to their passion for the job, Reif also stressed the importance of spending time with their family.

"Here's my other bit of advice for you — please keep a work-life balance, and that's getting more and more challenging," he noted. "The mayor just got up here and talked about the sacrifices that we've all made to be in this business... I think about some of the things I never got to see my kids do and I might do some things differently to prevent that. I don't want you to lose your passion for firefighting but never put your family second."

New firefighters gather near the stage to have their badges pinned during a Bemidji Fire Department event on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center ballroom. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Sherwood also reflected on the importance of the firefighting career before calling up each recruit to have their badge pinned by their family and friends in attendance.

"(The fire service) stands as a testament to centuries of unwavering, honorable and courageous commitment to our communities, a legacy that's etched with dedication," he said. "As stewards of the public trust, we embrace a weighty responsible accompanying this role, understanding that our actions resonate deeply within the community that we serve.

"Tonight we celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have shown unwavering commitment and remarkable talent in the field of firefighting. This award banquet is a celebration of their accomplishments and a reflection of the collective success and camaraderie that define our organization at the Bemidji Fire Department."

Firefighter Tyler Simon hugs his family members after his badge was pinned during a Bemidji Fire Department ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center ballroom. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood addresses attendees during a Bemidji Fire Department badge-pinning ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center ballroom. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer