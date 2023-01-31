6 fire station, city hall reconstruction options presented to Bemidji City Council

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council heard a report on the future of city hall and the fire station during its meeting on Monday, which included six options ranging in cost from $23 to $26 million.

Conversations on the buildings’ future began last spring, after the lower levels of city hall flooded in late April 2022. The following inspection revealed several other concerns related to drainage, including issues with the roof and foundation.

Presented with these problems, the city council agreed to conduct an evaluation of its options, which included remodeling the building or constructing a new Bemidji City Hall.

The Bemidji Fire Department, which had previously raised concerns about the fire station’s aging conditions and lack of adequate space, asked to also be included in the evaluation.

Wold Architects and Engineers was brought in to conduct the study and after nine months of interviews and planning, two representatives gave a report to the council on its options.

“This is at a good inflection point for the project,” said John McNamara, a partner at Wold. “(We’re) really thinking through what the long-term needs for the city are.”

McNamara and Wold architect Paige Sullivan presented the council members with six options for them to consider, all of which included remodeling or reconstructing both buildings.

Each of the options would increase the space in the buildings, increasing city hall from around 12,000 square feet to 18,000 and the fire station from 10,000 to 24,000 square feet.

“There really is no space left,” McNamara explained, outlining the lack of usable space for offices, storage and other key functions. “That’s something that needs to be addressed.”

Options presented

Option 1, which was the only alternative that would remodel the existing buildings, would renovate some of the existing spaces and add significant additions to both city hall and the fire station.

Bemidji City Hall and Fire Station reconstruction option 1. Courtesy / Wold Architects and Engineers

The construction of this option would cost an estimated $23,206,000, but it would also require the purchase and demolition of the First National Bank branch, which currently exists on the same block as both municipal buildings. These costs were not included in the estimate.

Options 2 and 3 similarly would require the demolition of the bank, the cost of which was also not included in the estimates of $26,028,000 for either option.

Bemidji City Hall and Fire Station reconstruction option 2. Courtesy / Wold Architects and Engineers

Unlike Option 1, both of these options would create an entirely new combined facility for city hall and the fire station and construction would be done in phases.

Bemidji City Hall and Fire Station reconstruction option 3. Courtesy / Wold Architects and Engineers

Options 4a and 4b were both created with designs that would allow for the continued existence of the neighboring bank, and similarly would create a new combined facility. The cost estimates for both options come in at $26 million.

Bemidji City Hall and Fire Station reconstruction option 4a. Courtesy / Wold Architects and Engineers

Both 4a and 4b could be constructed in phases to allow for as much continued operation of the current buildings as possible.

Bemidji City Hall and Fire Station reconstruction option 4b. Courtesy / Wold Architects and Engineers

“That’s why we wanted to include options here that would allow a phased approach,” McNamara shared.

The final alternative presented to the council, Option 5, would construct entirely new facilities on a separate site at the estimated cost of $25.5 million. This estimate assumes the use of land the city already owns.

Bemidji City Hall and Fire Station reconstruction option 5. Courtesy / Wold Architects and Engineers

Council thoughts

While all of these cost estimates, barring some expenses that were not included, fell within a similar range, one of the first things acknowledged by the council was the cost of the project.

“That’s a lot of money that comes from the taxpayer, one way or another,” said Mayor Jorge Prince, who explained that Bemidji is already facing large government projects from the county and school district.

Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera commented on the scale of the project and how deferring maintenance on both buildings exacerbated their deterioration.

“I’m really grateful to get a picture of how extensive these needs are,” Rivera said, “and what it looks like when we keep deferring maintenance on buildings to the point where they are starting to show serious wear and the safety concerns it poses.”

Several members of the council shared their gratitude for the work by Wold, but also expressed their concern about the scope of the options.

“All these assume that we’re building both a fire hall and city hall, there’s no one or the other,” said Ward 2 Councilor Josh Peterson. “That’s contingent on funding, if we can afford building both.”

Prince shared that one of the most important factors for his consideration was the flexibility of the proposals, and said that he appreciated the options that allowed a phased approach.

“I’m just trying to think about what our options may or may not be,” Prince said. “What flexibility do we or do we not have?”

The council members provided their feedback to Wold, noting that they would like to see additional options that could separate the two building projects. Discussions on the future of the buildings will continue in upcoming sessions.