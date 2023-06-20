5th annual Juneteenth event allows Bemidjians to connect past with present

BEMIDJI — Diamond Point Park was a site of celebration on Monday as Bemidji held its fifth annual Juneteenth event.

Complete with speakers, games, booths, food, music and camaraderie, local nonprofit Project for Change teamed up with Peacemaker Resources and honed support from the Black Seed Fund — which provides grants to Black-led groups — to plan an event honoring the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Attendees check out the Harmony Foods Co-op booth during a Juneteenth event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Diamond Point Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Not only was the event a chance to remember past struggles, but also to inform the public of how the past may influence practices in society today.

“Today, we stand united to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved Africans as an event that carries profound significance and serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of freedom and equality,” Project for Change board chair Jacob Wiley said. “As we gather today, let us remember to pay tribute to the resilience and the indomitable spirit of those who faced unimaginable hardships through the history of slavery.

“Their sacrifices laid the foundation for the freedom we cherish today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Project for Change board chair Jacob Wiley addresses attendees during a Juneteenth event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Diamond Point Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Past and present

Also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, Juneteenth commemorates the reading of President Abraham Lincoln's General Order No. 3 on June 19, 1865, in Texas, which announced the freeing of enslaved people.

Though Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had outlawed slavery two and a half years earlier, there were few Union troops in Texas to enforce the order.

Due to its historical roots, Texas was the first state to recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday in 1980. In June 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed a bill into law to make June 19 a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans.

In February, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill making Juneteenth an official state holiday for Minnesota, though the day has long been celebrated in Black communities.

“We have a reason to celebrate and we should always keep that in mind,” Project for Change’s Alyson Allen said during a speech, “but we should also be respectful of the fact that this celebration is based on the suffering of people who did not have to suffer the way that they did. I don’t want that to be lost in the fun of it, in the cherishing of our freedom.”

Project for Change’s Alyson Allen speaks as part of a Juneteenth event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Diamond Point Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Allen also cited a couple of examples of the reverberations of slavery in everyday life. She noted that the act of tipping became popularized in the United States after the Civil War as a way for people to avoid properly paying former slaves.

“We know that people tip, but we don’t even understand the connection to slavery of all things,” Allen added. “That’s why events like this are something that will keep us aware of how something that happened a long time ago still affects us to this day. … We still live with the aftermath of slavery in big ways, but also in very small ways that we don’t even notice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendees of a Juneteenth event listen to Project for Change's Alyson Allen speak on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Diamond Point Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Involving community

Formed in 2020, Project for Change operates under its mission of “building awareness, creating social opportunities and enriching the quality of life for historically marginalized, disadvantaged, oppressed and resilient black and brown communities through policy, accountability and action.”

With the goal of planning an event that was educational and fun, Project for Change began meeting weekly over the past few months to decide on a caterer, games and ways to involve the community in its Juneteenth celebration. As they begin planning future events, the group has openings for board members.

“I hope that the community sees us, knows that we’re here and realize that we can be a resource,” Wiley said. “I hope that we continue to grow and be a blessing to our community.”

Children participate in a potato sack race as part of a Juneteenth event on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Diamond Point Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

As the festivities continued on throughout the afternoon, Allen offered well wishes to all in attendance as Project for Change continues its mission.

“I’d like to point out how slavery is over, but that fight for all of us to have freedom and for all of us to have equal access still continues,” Allen said, “so let’s celebrate, let’s be grateful, let’s enjoy this weather. Enjoy the food, enjoy the music, but also don’t forget why we have to celebrate this in the first place.”

More information can be found at projectforchange.org or on the Project for Change Facebook page.