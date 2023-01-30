5 indicted for multiple child abuse charges in Red Lake Nation

BEMIDJI — Five people have been indicted for child abuse charges including child torture and child neglect that occurred in the Red Lake Nation from January 2021 to April 2022.

According to court documents, between Jan. 1, 2021, and April 29, 2022, 49-year-old Trina Mae Johnson directed the torture, endangerment, neglect and abuse of a child who was in her legal custody through a foster care placement.

Johnson was aided and abetted by 42-year-old Bertram Calvin Lussier Jr., and Johnson’s three sisters, 44-year-old Bobbi Jo Johnson (Kingbird), 47-year-old Ellie Mae Johnson and 39-year-old Patricia Ann Johnson, who all regularly assumed responsibility for the care and supervision of the child.

The abuse allegedly included withholding food from the child to the point of starvation, forcing the child to stand in uncomfortable positions for long periods of time and assaulting the child.

As a result of the abuse carried out by Johnson and her accomplices, the child suffered serious and substantial physical, mental and emotional harm, according to the documents.

Trina Johnson has been charged with one count of child torture, one count of child neglect/deprivation of food and health care, one count of child endangerment and one count of assault on a minor with a dangerous weapon.

Bobbi, Ellie and Patricia Johnson, and Lussier were each charged with one count of child neglect/deprivation of food and health care, and one count of child endangerment.

Lussier and Trina, Bobbi and Patricia Johnson all made their initial appearances on Friday, Jan. 27, in U.S. District Court. Ellie Johnson will make her initial appearance at a later date.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, with support from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Beltrami County Sherriff’s Office, the Bemidji Police Department, and the Blackduck Police Department.