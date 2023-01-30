6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

5 indicted for multiple child abuse charges in Red Lake Nation

Five people have been indicted for child abuse charges including child torture and child neglect that occurred in the Red Lake Nation from January 2021 to April 2022.

Department of Justice web art .jpg
Department of Justice
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 30, 2023 02:49 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Five people have been indicted for child abuse charges including child torture and child neglect that occurred in the Red Lake Nation from January 2021 to April 2022.

According to court documents, between Jan. 1, 2021, and April 29, 2022, 49-year-old Trina Mae Johnson directed the torture, endangerment, neglect and abuse of a child who was in her legal custody through a foster care placement.

Johnson was aided and abetted by 42-year-old Bertram Calvin Lussier Jr., and Johnson’s three sisters, 44-year-old Bobbi Jo Johnson (Kingbird), 47-year-old Ellie Mae Johnson and 39-year-old Patricia Ann Johnson, who all regularly assumed responsibility for the care and supervision of the child.

The abuse allegedly included withholding food from the child to the point of starvation, forcing the child to stand in uncomfortable positions for long periods of time and assaulting the child.

As a result of the abuse carried out by Johnson and her accomplices, the child suffered serious and substantial physical, mental and emotional harm, according to the documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trina Johnson has been charged with one count of child torture, one count of child neglect/deprivation of food and health care, one count of child endangerment and one count of assault on a minor with a dangerous weapon.

Bobbi, Ellie and Patricia Johnson, and Lussier were each charged with one count of child neglect/deprivation of food and health care, and one count of child endangerment.

Lussier and Trina, Bobbi and Patricia Johnson all made their initial appearances on Friday, Jan. 27, in U.S. District Court. Ellie Johnson will make her initial appearance at a later date.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, with support from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Beltrami County Sherriff’s Office, the Bemidji Police Department, and the Blackduck Police Department.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSRED LAKE
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
Local
Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet Feb. 4
The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.
January 30, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
City hall, fire station building reports to be discussed at tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting
The Bemidji City Council will hear a report on the estimated costs for remodeling or reconstructing city hall, which flooded in late April of 2022, and the aging fire station.
January 30, 2023 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Roosevelt Road fire.jpg
Local
Roosevelt Road home deemed a total loss after Friday afternoon fire
Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four and a half hours, with 21 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment. No injuries have been reported.
January 28, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MF 2.jpg
Local
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Jam-packed January
Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from January.
January 28, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught