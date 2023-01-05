99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn ski event set for Jan. 14

Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Buena Vista Snowjourn will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, on the Buena Vista ski trails.

The annual Buena Vista Snowjourn will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Buena Vista ski trails.
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 05, 2023 02:20 PM
BEMIDJI – ‘Tis the ski-son for one of the oldest cross-country ski events in the state — the annual Buena Vista Snowjourn will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Buena Vista ski trails.

Celebrating its 42nd year, the Snowjourn will feature a 12-kilometer classical and skate race and a variable distance tour of up to 7 kilometers. The Snowjourn will also hold a 5-kilometer middle school skate race for those in grades 6-8. Traditional skiers suiting up in wood skis and woolen attire are also invited to participate, according to a release.

The 12-kilometer course will take place right away at 10 a.m. on the west side of the scenic and challenging Minnesota Finlandia Ski Marathon course. The 5-kilometer middle school race and tour will follow.

After the races in the rustic Hall of Fame building, a post-race feast and awards will be presented to the top three female and male finishers in the 12-kilometer skate and classical races as well for traditional wood and woolen skiers. The top three middle school finishers will be recognized as well along with door prize drawings will also be held.

The awards ceremony will begin with the presentation of the Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn award to an individual selected for demonstrating long-term support and commitment to cross-country skiing in the Bemidji area. An award will also be presented to a female skier in honor of Wanda Arenz.

Race registration opens at 9 a.m. in the Hall of Fame building along with a meal and the awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The 12-kilometer race and tour costs are $25 per individual or $70 for a family of three or more. High school and middle school ski team members' race cost is $15.

Buena Vista is located 12 miles north of Bemidji on County Road 15. For more information, call (218) 243-2231 or visit www.bvskiarea.com.

