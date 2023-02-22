3 charged after firearms, cash, 664 grams of meth seized from Red Lake home

RED LAKE — Three people are facing child endangerment and drug charges after more than one pound of meth, as well as firearms and a large amount of cash, were seized from a Red Lake home on Saturday, Feb. 18.

According to a release from the Red Lake Police Department, on Saturday, Feb. 18, the Red Lake Drug Task Force and Red Lake officers executed a search warrant at the home of Shannon Lee Rainey.

During the search, law enforcement seized approximately 664 grams, or 1.46 pounds, of suspected methamphetamine, two firearms and $5,263 in cash.

As a result of the search, Shannon Lee Rainey, Bruce Edward Sayers Jr. and Lanaye Laurie Owens were arrested.

All three have been charged with child endangerment, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and possession with intent to engage in unlawful sales of drugs, the release said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Those with any information on possible narcotics use or sales are asked to contact the Red Lake narcotic tip line at (218) 679-1922.