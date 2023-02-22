99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

3 charged after firearms, cash, 664 grams of meth seized from Red Lake home

Three people are facing child endangerment and drug charges after more than one pound of meth, as well as firearms and a large amount of cash, were seized from a Red Lake home on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Police Lights.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 22, 2023 01:32 PM

RED LAKE — Three people are facing child endangerment and drug charges after more than one pound of meth, as well as firearms and a large amount of cash, were seized from a Red Lake home on Saturday, Feb. 18.

According to a release from the Red Lake Police Department, on Saturday, Feb. 18, the Red Lake Drug Task Force and Red Lake officers executed a search warrant at the home of Shannon Lee Rainey.

During the search, law enforcement seized approximately 664 grams, or 1.46 pounds, of suspected methamphetamine, two firearms and $5,263 in cash.

As a result of the search, Shannon Lee Rainey, Bruce Edward Sayers Jr. and Lanaye Laurie Owens were arrested.

All three have been charged with child endangerment, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and possession with intent to engage in unlawful sales of drugs, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation is active and ongoing. Those with any information on possible narcotics use or sales are asked to contact the Red Lake narcotic tip line at (218) 679-1922.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
022223.N.BP.MARTIALARTS 1.jpg
Local
Return of Evergreen Total Martial Arts Family Festival showcases Bemidji's martial arts
February 22, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: February 22 in the Pioneer
February 22, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3106659+012217.S.BP_.SKIING.jpg
Local
Ski and snowboarding lessons continue at Buena Vista
February 21, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report