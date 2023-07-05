Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
3 arrested after Bemidji Township burglary

Twenty-four-year-old Jon Raisch, 30-year-old Devin Proffit and 33-year-old Jordan Jones have been arrested after they allegedly worked together to break into a home in Bemidji Township on June 30.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:00 PM

BEMIDJI — Three men have been arrested after they allegedly worked together to break into a home in Bemidji Township on June 30.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, at approximately 9:47 p.m. on Friday, June 30, dispatch received a report of a burglary in progress in the 1300 block of Little Norway Avenue in Bemidji Township.  

The caller/homeowner was monitoring two males breaking into the home using a security camera system. The caller was able to provide a clothing description which was broadcast to responding Beltrami County deputies and Bemidji police officers, the release said.
 
Two deputies arrived on the scene within minutes and located a silver Chevrolet Impala leaving the location of the burglary. The deputies stopped this vehicle and encountered two male subjects in the backseat of the car, crouched down and wearing the clothing described by the caller.  

The suspects were detained and admitted to forcing the door of the residence in to steal property. The driver was also arrested for aiding in the commission of a crime.  The property taken from the victim in the burglary was recovered from the vehicle and returned to the owner, the release added.

Those arrested include 24-year-old Jon Raisch, charged with first and second-degree burglary; 30-year-old Devin Proffit, charged with second-degree burglary; and 33-year-old Jordan Jones, charged with second-degree burglary and driving while impaired.  

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
