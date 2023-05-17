2nd annual D-Feet Hearing Loss walk set for June 3

BEMIDJI — Bemidji's second annual D-Feet Hearing Loss walk to benefit the Minnesota Lions Hearing Foundation is set for Saturday, June 3, at Diamond Point Park.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with the walk set for 9:30. The route will follow the sidewalk from the Diamond Point Park pavilion to Paul and Babe and back.

Cost to participate is $25 per person without a T-shirt, or $35 to receive an event T-shirt. To register, text DFEET2023 to 50155.