25th annual Taco Fest brings community together to support Bemidji United Way

BEMIDJI — For its official 25th year, Sanford’s annual Taco Fest brought together hundreds of people on Wednesday to kick off the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival and give back to the community.

Folks gathered under the tent at the waterfront and the line continued to grow through the afternoon as people filed in to have a meal, enjoy some live music and each other’s company.

Attendees line up for their tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

One of the year’s biggest fundraisers, everyone involved, from Sanford Health’s volunteers to the hungry patrons, is helping raise money for the United Way of Bemidji Area.

“The Taco Fest has been going on for a while, but it was just three years ago that Sanford partnered with us at the United Way,” said Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area’s executive director. “It’s a big part of our annual campaign and the money helps 29 different local nonprofits.”

All of the proceeds from the event go directly to the United Way, thanks to the hours put in by volunteers and sponsorships from local businesses that pay for the supplies and support the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanford employees roll out fry bread dough during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It’s incredible what bringing everyone together can do,” said Kayla Winkler, a community relations specialist for Sanford Health and one of the event’s volunteers. “You see so many people you know, people you work with. That’s my favorite part.”

The chance to bring the community together, both as individuals and partnering organizations, is also a highlight of the event for Alamano.

Sonny Johnson performs during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees enjoy their fry bread tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“(Sanford Health) has just been a great partner whenever we’ve worked with them,” Alamano said. “It’s great to see all of the organizations and people we work with throughout the year, and see the community really come together.”

Alamano highlighted the importance of community supporting community, which relates closely to the United Way’s work. And for one volunteer at the Taco Fest, their efforts have meant just that.

Attendees enjoy their fry bread tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

John Kloesel, who spent the afternoon helping at the event, shared that he hardly knows how to thank the United Way for the help it’s given him.

A former resident at the Red Pine Estates in Bemidji, Kloesel lost his housing after the building was shut down due to structural concerns in early July. When that happened, it was community volunteers and the United Way that came through and helped him.

Attendees enjoy their fry bread tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“The United Way has gone above and beyond for us,” Kloesel shared. “I don’t know where I’d be without them.”

The United Way, along with other community volunteers, helped Kloesel and his neighbors find temporary housing and has been delivering them meals every day for nearly a month. Thanks to these efforts, Kloesel will be moving into a more permanent habitation later this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The community really stepped up,” Kloesel said. “I can’t thank them enough.”

He shared that volunteering at the Taco Fest is a way for him to show his gratitude for the United Way and the work it's done to help him and his neighbors and the work it does for so many people in the Bemidji area.

For more information on the United Way of Bemidji Area, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.

United Way volunteers work the fry station during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Remaining Dragon Boat Festival activities

Thursday, Aug. 3

4 to 8 p.m. – Food Court open

5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Tent open

5 to 9 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch

5 to 9 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Mix 103.7 Live

5 to 11 p.m. – Dragon’s Den open: Sponsor appreciation night

6:30 to 9 p.m. – 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament

Friday, Aug. 4

Noon to 9 p.m. – Food court open

Noon to 7 p.m. – Merchandise tent open

Noon to midnight – Dragon’s Den open

2 to 5 p.m. – Bingo in the Dragon’s Den to support Bemidji’s Youth Hockey

3 to 5 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch

6 p.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating

6 to 6:30 p.m. – Parade of Teams and opening ceremonies

6:30 to 7 p.m. – Mandatory Sprint Cup Team managers meeting

7 to 8:30 p.m. – 10th annual Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races

8:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment on the Sanford Center stage: Fun Pianos — Dueling Piano Show

Saturday, Aug. 4

8 to 9 a.m – 9th annual 5k run/walk

9 to 9:30 a.m. – 1/2k run/walk

8 to 10 a.m. – Race day breakfast and bloody mary bar sponsored by Red Stu

8 a.m. to Midnight – Dragon’s Den Open

8 a.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating

8 to 8:30 a.m. – Mandatory all team manager's meeting

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Merchandise tent open

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 17th annual Main Race Day – Start and end times subject to change and Awards Ceremony to follow the final race

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Food court open

1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Activity Tent sponsored by Compass Rose

After the Awards Ceremony – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Brock Beaulieu

All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances. For more information, visit bemidjidragonboat.com.

Sanford employees serve up to-go boxes of fry bread tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer