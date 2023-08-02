Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

25th annual Taco Fest brings community together to support Bemidji United Way

Sanford Health and the United Way of Bemidji Area partnered once again on Wednesday for the 25th annual Taco Fest as part of the 17th Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.

080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 2.jpg
Sanford employees serve up to-go boxes of fry bread tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Nicole Ronchetti
By Nicole Ronchetti
Today at 4:06 PM

BEMIDJI — For its official 25th year, Sanford’s annual Taco Fest brought together hundreds of people on Wednesday to kick off the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival and give back to the community.

Folks gathered under the tent at the waterfront and the line continued to grow through the afternoon as people filed in to have a meal, enjoy some live music and each other’s company.

080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 9.jpg
Attendees line up for their tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

One of the year’s biggest fundraisers, everyone involved, from Sanford Health’s volunteers to the hungry patrons, is helping raise money for the United Way of Bemidji Area.

“The Taco Fest has been going on for a while, but it was just three years ago that Sanford partnered with us at the United Way,” said Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area’s executive director. “It’s a big part of our annual campaign and the money helps 29 different local nonprofits.”

All of the proceeds from the event go directly to the United Way, thanks to the hours put in by volunteers and sponsorships from local businesses that pay for the supplies and support the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 11.jpg
Sanford employees roll out fry bread dough during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“It’s incredible what bringing everyone together can do,” said Kayla Winkler, a community relations specialist for Sanford Health and one of the event’s volunteers. “You see so many people you know, people you work with. That’s my favorite part.”

The chance to bring the community together, both as individuals and partnering organizations, is also a highlight of the event for Alamano.

080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 5.jpg
Sonny Johnson performs during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 4.jpg
Attendees enjoy their fry bread tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“(Sanford Health) has just been a great partner whenever we’ve worked with them,” Alamano said. “It’s great to see all of the organizations and people we work with throughout the year, and see the community really come together.”

Alamano highlighted the importance of community supporting community, which relates closely to the United Way’s work. And for one volunteer at the Taco Fest, their efforts have meant just that.

080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 7.jpg
Attendees enjoy their fry bread tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

John Kloesel, who spent the afternoon helping at the event, shared that he hardly knows how to thank the United Way for the help it’s given him.

A former resident at the Red Pine Estates in Bemidji, Kloesel lost his housing after the building was shut down due to structural concerns in early July. When that happened, it was community volunteers and the United Way that came through and helped him.

080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 8.jpg
Attendees enjoy their fry bread tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“The United Way has gone above and beyond for us,” Kloesel shared. “I don’t know where I’d be without them.”

The United Way, along with other community volunteers, helped Kloesel and his neighbors find temporary housing and has been delivering them meals every day for nearly a month. Thanks to these efforts, Kloesel will be moving into a more permanent habitation later this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The community really stepped up,” Kloesel said. “I can’t thank them enough.”

He shared that volunteering at the Taco Fest is a way for him to show his gratitude for the United Way and the work it's done to help him and his neighbors and the work it does for so many people in the Bemidji area.

For more information on the United Way of Bemidji Area, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.

080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 10.jpg
United Way volunteers work the fry station during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Remaining Dragon Boat Festival activities

Thursday, Aug. 3

  • 4 to 8 p.m. – Food Court open 
  • 5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Tent open
  • 5 to 9 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch 
  • 5 to 9 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Mix 103.7 Live 
  • 5 to 11 p.m. – Dragon’s Den open: Sponsor appreciation night 
  • 6:30 to 9 p.m. – 12th Annual Cornhole Tournament 

Friday, Aug. 4

  • Noon to 9 p.m. – Food court open 
  • Noon to 7 p.m. – Merchandise tent open 
  • Noon to midnight – Dragon’s Den open 
  • 2 to 5 p.m. – Bingo in the Dragon’s Den to support Bemidji’s Youth Hockey
  • 3 to 5 p.m. – Practice sessions, the public is invited to watch
  • 6 p.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating 
  • 6 to 6:30 p.m. – Parade of Teams and opening ceremonies 
  • 6:30 to 7 p.m. – Mandatory Sprint Cup Team managers meeting 
  • 7 to 8:30 p.m. – 10th annual Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup Races
  • 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. – Dragon’s Den Entertainment on the Sanford Center stage: Fun Pianos — Dueling Piano Show

Saturday, Aug. 4

  • 8 to 9 a.m – 9th annual 5k run/walk 
  • 9 to 9:30 a.m. – 1/2k run/walk
  • 8 to 10 a.m. – Race day breakfast and bloody mary bar sponsored by Red Stu
  • 8 a.m. to Midnight – Dragon’s Den Open 
  • 8 a.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating 
  • 8 to 8:30 a.m. – Mandatory all team manager's meeting
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Merchandise tent open
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 17th annual Main Race Day – Start and end times subject to change and Awards Ceremony to follow the final race
  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Food court open 
  • 1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Activity Tent sponsored by Compass Rose 
  • After the Awards Ceremony – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Brock Beaulieu 

All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances. For more information, visit bemidjidragonboat.com.

080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 2.jpg
Sanford employees serve up to-go boxes of fry bread tacos during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
080523.N.BP.TACOFEST 3.jpg
United Way volunteers and Sanford employees work the fry station during the 25th annual Sanford Health Taco Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Nicole Ronchetti
By Nicole Ronchetti
Nicole Ronchetti is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer, focusing on local government and community health.
What To Read Next
Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
Local
Northwest Minnesota Women’s Fund seeks funding proposals
8h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
080223.N.BP.MISTICREUNION 1.jpg
Local
Family reunion draws nearly 600 descendants of Vinko and Philipina Mistic
10h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Who's in Bed With The Butler 072823 006.jpg
Local
Photos: Barn Theatre presents 'Who's in Bed with the Butler?'
10h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.N.BP.MISTICREUNION 1.jpg
Local
Family reunion draws nearly 600 descendants of Vinko and Philipina Mistic
10h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
IMG_6916.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Another successful United Way Fishing Tournament is in the books
9h ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
cover crops.jpg
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: Cover crops improve soil and a whole lot more
9h ago
 · 
By  Dan Sherman, Master Gardener
080223.OP.BP.EISCHENSCOLUMN.png
Columns
Karla Eischens Column: Fostering cultural change at Sanford Bemidji
11h ago
 · 
By  Karla Eischens, Sanford Bemidji