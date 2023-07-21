6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

25th Annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run set for Aug. 2-5

The run will kick off with an opening ceremony and remarks at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Red Lake Powwow Grounds.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:00 PM

RED LAKE — Red Lake Chemical Health, Leech Lake Chemical Dependency and the Mash-ka-wisen Treatment Center are hosting the 25th annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run, a 200-mile journey taking place Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 5.

Healing, wellness and recovery are the themes for this year’s run, formerly known as a “sobriety run," a release said.

“Using the Native American medicine wheel as a guide, this year’s participants will carry a message of running for 25 years to raise awareness of healing, wellness and recovery,” the release said.

The run will kick off with an opening ceremony and remarks at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Red Lake Powwow Grounds, during which registration will also take place. Registration will continue at 10 a.m. on each day of the run at each starting location.

Runners will trek from Red Lake to Cass Lake on Wednesday, Cass Lake to Grand Rapids on Thursday and Grand Rapids to Floodwood on Friday.

The run will conclude on Saturday with a stretch from Floodwood to Sawyer where participants will carry eagle staffs into the sobriety powwow arena at the Mash-Ka-Wisen Treatment Center.

Those 17 years or younger will need adult accompaniment in order to participate.

More information can be found on the Red Lake Chemical Health Programs Facebook page.

