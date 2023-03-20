20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course held on Cass Lake

CASS LAKE — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department and Hackensack Fire and Rescue held its 20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course on Saturday, March 18, on Cass Lake.

After a two-year COVID pause, approximately 76 participants from over 15 agencies, including local and statewide, participated in the cold-water rescue training exercise, according to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk.

A classroom Ice Rescue Technician Course was sponsored by and held at the Hackensack Fire Department and around 51 Ice Rescue Technicians were certified or re-certified in the course with the practical and lake exercises being held on Cass Lake in a real-life training environment. Over the previous 20 years, training exercises over 1,500 participants have attended with over 130 agencies represented.

A classroom Ice Rescue Technician Course is held during the 20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Hackensack Fire Department. Courtesy / Jerry Eklund Photography

Throughout the day, several exercises took place in the open channel between Cass Lake and Pike Bay. The Lakes Area Dive Team participated in ice dive scenarios and The Central Lakes Search and Rescue group conducted a K9 demonstration on the ice. Equipment and technical demonstrations were available and shared, the release added.

"The goal of the training event is to bring area, regional and statewide agencies and resources together to work with the equipment, view and learn about new equipment purchases, and develop a good working relationship should an emergency arise in a department’s area," Welk shared. In responding to any emergency situation, the responders need to know what is available to assist them in saving lives and how to work together."

The 20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course was held Saturday, March 18, on Cass Lake, with participants from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department and Hackensack Fire and Rescue. Courtesy / Jerry Eklund Photography

This exercise allows the building of department relationships and the sharing of resources in a real-life rescue to save lives.

“The training is unique as law enforcement, fire, search and rescue, and EMS don’t often get the opportunity to train together making this multi-agency effort a unique opportunity to show equipment, learn techniques and share information,” Welk added.