99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course held on Cass Lake

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department and Hackensack Fire and Rescue held its 20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course on Saturday, March 18, on Cass Lake.

336687594_3293824804262226_8980292841167776983_n.jpg
Members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department and Hackensack Fire and Rescue participate in the 20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course on Saturday, March 18, 2023, on Cass Lake.
Courtesy / Jerry Eklund Photography
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:50 AM

CASS LAKE — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department and Hackensack Fire and Rescue held its 20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course on Saturday, March 18, on Cass Lake.

After a two-year COVID pause, approximately 76 participants from over 15 agencies, including local and statewide, participated in the cold-water rescue training exercise, according to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk.

A classroom Ice Rescue Technician Course was sponsored by and held at the Hackensack Fire Department and around 51 Ice Rescue Technicians were certified or re-certified in the course with the practical and lake exercises being held on Cass Lake in a real-life training environment. Over the previous 20 years, training exercises over 1,500 participants have attended with over 130 agencies represented.

337008173_586421376876101_4809755755002704415_n.jpg
A classroom Ice Rescue Technician Course is held during the 20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Hackensack Fire Department.
Courtesy / Jerry Eklund Photography

Throughout the day, several exercises took place in the open channel between Cass Lake and Pike Bay. The Lakes Area Dive Team participated in ice dive scenarios and The Central Lakes Search and Rescue group conducted a K9 demonstration on the ice. Equipment and technical demonstrations were available and shared, the release added.

"The goal of the training event is to bring area, regional and statewide agencies and resources together to work with the equipment, view and learn about new equipment purchases, and develop a good working relationship should an emergency arise in a department’s area," Welk shared. In responding to any emergency situation, the responders need to know what is available to assist them in saving lives and how to work together."

ADVERTISEMENT

336771846_263804129314486_5307079144352498166_n.jpg
The 20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course was held Saturday, March 18, on Cass Lake, with participants from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass Lake Fire Department and Hackensack Fire and Rescue.
Courtesy / Jerry Eklund Photography

This exercise allows the building of department relationships and the sharing of resources in a real-life rescue to save lives.

“The training is unique as law enforcement, fire, search and rescue, and EMS don’t often get the opportunity to train together making this multi-agency effort a unique opportunity to show equipment, learn techniques and share information,” Welk added.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Michael Van Horn 2023 Youth Tour Winner WEB.jpg
Local
Michael Van Horn wins Paul Bunyan Communications' 2023 Youth Tour Essay Contest
March 20, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
courts2.jpg
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court issues verdict in Beltrami County court case
March 20, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Local
Bemidji City Council to finalize plans for city manager review
March 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Michael Van Horn 2023 Youth Tour Winner WEB.jpg
Local
Michael Van Horn wins Paul Bunyan Communications' 2023 Youth Tour Essay Contest
March 20, 2023 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
336687594_3293824804262226_8980292841167776983_n.jpg
Local
20th Annual Ice Rescue Training Course held on Cass Lake
March 20, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Niki Goodwin.jpg
News
Jockey Niki Gashing Goodwin inducted into North American Indigenous Hall of Fame
March 18, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
042322.S.BP.BSUTRACK Mary Goodwin 2.jpg
College
TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers picked 12th in NSIC; Goodwin, Doss Athletes to Watch
March 17, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report