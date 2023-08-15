2024 tax levy increase debated by Bemidji City Council

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council was placed in a difficult position during its work session on Monday, Aug. 14, as it considered a potential tax levy increase for 2024 as a part of its financial management plan.

After initial numbers were brought to the council back in May proposed a 22% levy increase, for its second meeting on the topic the number was reduced to a 13.96% increase.

While some councilors were supportive of this number, others expressed that they would still like for it to be lower. The difficulty, however, lies in whether lowering the levy further would result in reduced essential services.

“We really looked at a lot of the services,” said Ashley Felderwerd, a manager at Abdo Financial Solutions who is aiding the city in lieu of a financial director. “Everything we talked about is very essential in keeping the level of services residents really need. We didn’t find a lot of areas where we felt it would be logical to cut.”

These items in the budget primarily included staffing changes, such as adding another officer to join the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and hiring two additional full-time firefighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talked to (Fire Chief Justin Sherwood) and asked, ‘If you don’t have these firefighters, what happens?’” Felderwerd explained. “The safety of the current firefighters will be impacted. We’re also paying a lot of overtime because we don’t have those positions filled, so right now we’re over budget for overtime because he has no choice but to fill those trucks.”

Not included in the current proposal were increases to the street reconstruction fund or building maintenance.

Felderwerd also noted that Bemidji has maintained a significantly lower tax rate than other cities of a similar size. While she commended the city for this accomplishment, she cautioned that the city could start to incur those costs

“Most of (the cities Abdo works with), because of inflation and increased costs, haven't had a choice continuing to raise their levies to keep up with that,” Felderwerd explained. “You always want to keep it reasonable for your residents, however, at some point if you don’t raise for inflation your services will suffer.”

While Felderwerd shared that the items included in the budget had been deemed necessary to avoid reducing the quality of services, she also said that the decision on the levy ultimately lies with the council.

“What amount do you need to adjust (the budget) in order to get it to where you’re comfortable as a collective council?” Felderwerd asked.

The council is required to set a preliminary tax levy by Sept. 30. After that, the number can be decreased before it's finalized in December, but it cannot be raised.

Several councilors shared that they were supportive of the 13.96%, particularly after they were informed of the relatively low financial impact that number would have on households.

ADVERTISEMENT

Felderman shared that while she was still waiting on the county to provide the exact median home value, for a $150,000 home a 13.96% increase would result in the owners paying $26 more in taxes over the year. A $300,000 home would have an increase of $69.

“We don’t want to let the roof cave in, we’re serving a community,” said Ward 1 Councilor Gwenia Fiskevold Gould. “I would be supportive of this increase because I know our residents deserve staff and deserve services.”

The current proposal was also supported by Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera. At-large Councilor Audrey Thayer was generally in favor but said she would be more supportive of an 11 or 12% increase.

Other councilors, however, weren’t supportive of the increase as it stood, including Ward 2 Councilor Josh Peterson.

“You have to factor in county, state (and) federal. It’s not just 13.96%,” Peterson said. “I said it the last time and I’ll say it again: I won’t support anything over 9.99%.”

The council expressed interest in having Felderwerd come back for another presentation prior to the September deadline with different levy options, including the current proposal and a lower variant.

The majority of councilors expressed that they were supportive of funding law enforcement, with some including the fire department and parks and recreation as other priorities. When asked if they could identify where cuts could be made to the existing budget proposal, no specific suggestions were made.