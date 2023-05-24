2023 senior award recipients recognized from Bemidji High School
Bemidji High School students were recently recognized at the annual senior awards program that took place on May 18 for receiving scholarships and earning honors upon graduation.
Bemidji High School 2023 honor graduates: Harper Amdahl, Helen Bartlett, Elijah Berg, Ethan Biehn, Marah Bitter, Hailey Bliss, Elizabeth Bolte, Austin Braman, Matthew Brown, Aster Burrow, Sydney Dahlke, Regan DeWitt, Emily Dondelinger, Ava Dorr, Samuel Erickson, Abigail Fettig, Jacob Fuhrman, Sophie Gessner, Sam Gifford, Anna Glen, Ezekiel Graf, William Greendahl, Aleksandra Grigoryants, Stirling Hart, Kiera Hoefer, Dane Jorgensen, Steven Laite, Aidan Larson, Brooke LaVoi, Sydney LaVoi, Elise Lockner, Britta Lund, Cooper Malkowski, Charles Maus, Alena Millar, Noelle Mueller, Annika Nelson, Seth Newby, Ashton Niemi, Alya Nimis-Ibrahim, Madyson Nistler, Raeann Osborne, Brynn Peterson, Adeline Potratz, Amira Raukar, Sophie Riewer, Allison Riley, Mikenzie Roberts, Sari Rock, Marissa Ronning, Matthew Rud, Casey Rupp, Kaitlyn Schmidt, Lainey Searles, Marima Seely, Nickolas Seitz, Jack Solum, Jessa Stay, Lily Thomas, Nghi Tran, Kaidyn Vevea, Grace Werner, Riley Winger and Nicholas Yavarow.
Bemidji High School senior awards:
- Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Foundation: Aster Burrow, Noelle Mueller and Lily Thomas.
- Beltrami Electric Cooperative Scholarship: Casey Rupp.
- Heidi Bitzer Mcclure Scholarship: Ashley Pirkl.
- Boyer Mechanical Scholarship: Kaine Norton and Ryan Loewe.
- Bemidji Lion’s Club Scholarship: Kaitlyn Schmidt and Charles Maus.
- Ray and John F. Breen Scholarship: Marima Seely, Natalie Baumgartner, Marah Bitter, Evelyn Cordts, Erin Myhrer, Elise Lockner, Jack Solum, Kaitlyn Schmidt, Benjamin Corradi and Brenden Rentz-Molde.
- Brad Swenson Memorial Service Above Self–Bemidji Sunrise Rotary: Kiera Hoefer, Erin Myhrer and Anna Glen.
- Bemidji Area Church Musicians Scholarship: John Kirk and John Pfaff.
- Choice Therapy Scholarship: Abigail Fettig.
- Catholic United Financial, St. Timothy Award: Anna Glen.
- Jim Carrington/Bemidji Pioneer: Brynn Peterson.
- Disabled American Veterans Chapter 17 Scholarship: Samuel Erickson and Regan DeWitt.
- Deerwood Bank Scholarships: Four Year College/University Scholarship: Charles Maus; Trade/Vocational College Scholarship: Jack Solum.
- First National Bank Foundation Scholarship: Annika Nelson and Samuel Erickson.
- First Lutheran Church Scholarship: Jacob Fuhrman and Will Greendahl.
- Fred Hase Trust: Tasha Tarvin.
- MN Masonic Charities Scholarship: Kiera Hoefer
- Friends of Sanford Health Scholarship: Regan DeWitt, Kiera Hoefer, Adeline Potratz and Nick Yavarow.
- Betty Murray Scholarship: Aspen Tobin, Harper Amdahl, Elizabeth Oster, Matthew Rud, Jacob Fuhrman, Ethan Biehn, Jessa Stay, Benjamin Corradi, Kaidyn Vevea, Brynn Peterson, Sam Gifford, Lainey Searles, Emily Dondelinger, Adeline Potratz, Nick Yavarow and Mya Huseby.
- Horace May Elementary Scholarship: Ashley Pirkl and Will Greendahl.
- Horace May Natascha Smrekar Kindness Scholarship: Allison Riley.
- Horace May Ron Sugar Character Scholarship: Joshua Ulve.
- John and Iva Lee Graupman Scholarship: Kaitlyn Schmidt.
- Minuteman Scholarship-US National Guard: Isabella Webb.
- Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Anna Glen and Kiera Hoefer.
- Ladig Family Scholarship: John Kirk.
- Lueken’s Scholarship: Nick Sietz.
- MN Wrestling Coaches Award: Seth Newby.
- Mark Fodness Memorial Scholarship: Anna Glen.
- North Country Snowmobile Club Scholarship: Kaidyn Vevea and Grace Frisco.
- Honda of Bemidji–National Honor Society: Sophie Gessner.
- National Security Language Initiative For Youth Scholarship: Alya Nimis-Ibrahim.
- Northern Elementary School PTO Scholarship: Aster Burrow.
- Nextgrad Scholarship: Harper Amdahl
- Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship: Madyson Nistler and Jacob Stanoch.
- Vernon J. Pick Memorial Scholarship: Sophie Gessner, Sydney Dahlke, Marah Bitter and Aster Burrow.
- Jacquelyn Schaffer Scholarship: Aidan Larson.
- William and Donna Mae Naylor Scholarship: Elizabeth Bolte.
- Harry Moore Scholarship: Louis Morrissey.
- Trentini Tirolesi Scholarship: Benjamin Corradi.
- Mike Staples Memorial Scholarship: Anna Glen.
- Christopher Fettig Vocal Music Scholarship: Ezekiel Graf.
- James and Sylia Sande Scholarship: Noelle Mueller.
- Ruth Shannon Wilson Scholarship: John Pfaff.
- Labraaten Insurance Agency Scholarship: Madyson Nistler.
- St. Philip’s Elementary Scholarship: Kiera Hoefer.
- St. Philip’s Alexander and Ardell Nadesan Education Scholarship: Anna Glen.
- Ultima Bank Scholarship: Anna Glen.
- VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship: Anna Glen.
- Student Representative to the School Board Scholarship: Holly Vind.
- TEAM Industries Scholarship: Sydney Dahlke, Sophie Riewer, Gretchen Fullum, Noelle Mueller, Coleman Young and Taylor Kehoe.
- Riverwood Bank Scholarship: Ryan Loewe.
- Widseth Scholarship: Bo Hofstad.
- BHS Principals’ Scholarship: Harper Amdahl, Elizabeth Bolte, Ezekiel Graf and Will Greendahl.
College and University Scholarships
Bemidji State University:
- Academic Achievement Scholarship: Jackson Bahr, Benjamin Corradi, Jameson Foster, Leila Grenier, Jessica Hart, Shae Miller, Erin Myhrer, Kiera Nelson and Rachel Vigen.
- Bernick’s Lakeside Scholarship: Helen Bartlett.
- Housing & Meal Plan Scholarship: Helen Bartlett.
- Presidential Scholarship: Helen Bartlett, Ethan Biehn, Elizabeth Bolte, Matthew Brown, Dane Jorgensen, Steven Laite, Alena Millar, Raeann Osborn, Brynn Peterson, Amira Raukar, Marissa Ronning, Nickolas Seitz, Jessa Stay, Jaycee Thurgood, Nghi Tran and Grace Werner.
- BSU Alumni Scholarship: Ethan Biehn, Benjamin Corradi and Regan McCarthy.
- George W. Neilson Scholarship: Ethan Biehn, Benjamin Corradi, Megan Fitzpatrick, Erin Myhrer, Amira Raukar and Jessa Stay.
- Kathryn, Fred and Mabel Hamm Scholarship: Matthew Brown, Aspen Tobin and Nghi Tran.
- University Scholarship: Christina Dominguez, Lillian Douglas, Samara Durant, Megan Fitzpatrick, Gavin Johnson, Caylee Julson, Chloe Luce, Regan McCarthy, Shae Miller, Andrew Nelson, Sienna Swanberg, Aspen Tobin, Mackenzie Williams and John Kirk.
- Kopp Family Foundation Scholarship: Mateja Dreyer, Samara Durant, Jameson Foster, Shayla Mart, Regan McCarthy and Jessa Stay.
- William Britton Scholarship: Aleksandra Grigoryants.
- Drs. Dick and Eleanore Edwards Scholarship: Aleksandra Grigoryants.
- Memorial Scholarship: Taylor Hanevold.
- Carol Alstrom Lakeside Scholarship: Steven Laite.
- Thor and Melissa Carlsrud Scholarship: Alena Millar.
- Chet and Naomi Swedmark Scholarship: Alena Millar.
- Louis Morrissey Scholarship: Shae Miller.
- Constance Simenson-DeKrey Scholarship: Erin Myhrer.
- Dr. Lowell (Ted) Gillett Memorial Full Tuition Scholarship: Raeann Osborn.
- Bemidji Rotary Scholarship: Olivia Tollefson.
- Dr. Mike and Deb Herbert Lakeside Scholarship: Olivia Tollefson.
- North Central Door Admission Scholarship: William Zellman.
- Music Tuition Scholarship: John Kirk.
- Swanson Endowed Scholarship: John Kirk.
- Johnson Endowed Scholarship: John Kirk.
- Excellence in Music Scholarship: John Kirk.
Concordia College – Moorhead:
- Excellence Scholarship: Sam Carlson.
- Priority Cobber Award: Sam Carlson.
- Legacy and Alumni Scholarship: Sam Carlson.
University of Wisconsin – Madison:
- Dean’s Excellence Scholarship: Marah Bitter.
- UW Gap Scholarship: Marah Bitter.
University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire:
- Friends of Performing Arts Scholarship: John Pfaff.
University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee:
- Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship: Ashley Pirkl.
- Black and Gold Scholarship: Ashley Pirkl.
- Milwaukee Advantage Scholarship: Ashley Pirkl.
University of Wisconsin – Green Bay:
- Athletic Scholarship: Carson Maish.
University of Wisconsin – Lacrosse:
- Academic Excellence Scholarship: Seth Newby.
College of St. Benedict:
- Women in STEM Scholarship: Lily Thomas.
- Academic Excellence Scholarship: Lily Thomas.
St. John’s University:
- Academic Excellence Scholarship: Casey Rupp.
North Dakota State University:
- Frank Bain Honor Scholarship: Erianne Dokken.
- Presidential Scholarship: Erianne Dokken, Kaitlyn Schmidt, Charles Maus and Riley Winger.
- Cultural Diversity Scholarship: Riley Winger.
Oak Hills Christian College:
- Presidential Scholarship: Noah Reimer.
- Ministry Scholarship: Noah Reimer.
- Alumni Scholarship: Noah Reimer.
- Fellowship Scholarship: Noah Reimer.
- Don Wagner Scholarship: Noah Reimer.
St. Mary’s University of Minnesota:
- Presidential Scholarship: Emily Dondelinger.
- Cardinal Visit Scholarship: Emily Dondelinger.
Minnesota State University – Moorhead:
- University Scholarship: Brendan Rentz-Molde.
Lindenwood University:
- Lindenwood Merit Scholarship: Jacob Stanoch.
Grand Canyon University:
- GCU Priority Scholarship: Abigail Fettig.
- President’s Scholarship: Abigail Fettig.
University of Utah:
- WUE Merit Scholarship: Justin Schepp.
St. Cloud State University:
- Huskies Achieve Scholarship: Avery Delap.
St. Olaf College:
- Presidential Scholarship: Brooke LaVoi and Sydney LaVoi.
- Campus Housing Scholarship: Brooke LaVoi and Sydney LaVoi.
Arizona State University:
- Provost’s Award Scholarship: Harper Amdahl.
University of Mary:
- Sister Thomas Welder Leadership Scholarship: Anna Glen.
University of Minnesota – Crookston:
- Presidential Merit Scholarship: Mikenzie Roberts.
University of Minnesota – Duluth:
- UMD Merit Scholarship: Elise Lockner, Madyson Nistler, Elizabeth Oster and Bo Hofstad.
- Passer Scholarship: Madyson Nistler.
- Early Applicant Scholarship: Madyson Nistler and Evelyn Cordts.
- Ione Johnson Memorial Scholarship: Madyson Nistler.
- UMD Political Science Scholarship: Evelyn Cordts.
- RaiseMe Scholarship: Allison Riley.
Oregon State University:
- Provost Merit Scholarship: Noelle Mueller.
Colorado State University:
- Musician Audition Scholarship: Ezekiel Graf.
- Native American Legacy Award: Ezekiel Graf.
- Cherokee Tribal Scholarship: Ezekiel Graf.
East Tennessee State University:
- Creative Arts Scholarship: Aidan Larson.
University of Minnesota – Morris:
- Presidential Merit Scholarship: Sam Gifford.
Brown University:
- Brown Merit Scholarship: Alya Nimis-Ibrahim.
Bethel University:
- Royal Merit Scholarship: Isabella Webb.
College of St. Scholastica:
- CSS Legacy Scholarship: Regan DeWitt.
- Benedictine Scholarship: Regan Dewitt, Adeline Potratz and Ashton Niemi.
- Legacy Scholarship: Ashton Niemi.
- Social Justice Scholarship: Ashton Niemi.
- Alumni Scholarship: Ashton Niemi.
University of North Dakota:
- Presidential Scholarship: Holly Vind, Samuel Erickson, Matthew Rud, Will Greendahl and Nick Yavarow.
- Academic Achievement Scholarship: Lainey Searles and Mya Huseby.
- International Peace Scholarship: Mya Huseby.
University of Minnesota – Twin Cities:
- President’s Emerging Scholar Scholarship: Natalie Baumgartner.
- Success Scholarship: Natalie Baumgartner.
- Herbert E. Olson Scholarship: Natalie Baumgartner, Marima Seely and Jacob Fuhrman.
- Presidential Scholarship: Sydney Dahlke.
Johns Hopkins University:
- Hopkins Scholarship: Aster Burrow.
