Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School students were recently recognized at the annual senior awards program that took place on May 18 for receiving scholarships and earning honors upon graduation.

2023 senior award recipients recognized from Bemidji High School Bemidji High School students were recently recognized at the annual senior awards program that took place on May 18 for receiving scholarships and earning honors upon graduation.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.