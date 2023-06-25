Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2023-2024 preliminary budget on deck for Bemidji school board meeting

The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, in the district office board room.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:35 AM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26, in the district office board room.

The board is set to review the 2023-2024 budget book and adopt its preliminary operating budget, which school boards are required to complete prior to July 1, before the start of the upcoming fiscal year.

The budget book will detail the district’s funding, enrollment, capital projects and fund balance on a local and state-wide level. It will also be publicly available on the district website along with the district’s audit reports and other financial documents.

The board will also review updated policies regarding overdose medication, drug-free workplaces and schools, tobacco possession and use, and vaping awareness.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.

