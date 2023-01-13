2 sentenced for Red Lake fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men from Detroit, Mich., have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking operation targeting the Red Lake Nation.

According to court documents, in March 2021, 32-year-old Douglas Edward McClendon and 41-year-old Christopher Douglas Richard conspired with others to distribute fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine on the Red Lake Nation.

The pair, along with a third co-defendant, 34-year-old Scot Lamont Watkins, would obtain fentanyl and other drugs from suppliers in Detroit and then travel to Bemidji to sell the drugs.

In text messages between the defendants, Richard told his co-conspirators to come to Red Lake because there was “hella money to be made” by selling fentanyl and emphasized that the Red Lake Nation was “dry,” according to the documents.

The defendants conducted their drug distribution operation out of several Bemidji-area hotels. On March 2, 2021, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at a hotel where the defendants were selling drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the search, law enforcement recovered more than 174 grams of fentanyl, 37 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances. As agents entered the hotel room, McClendon and Watkins fled while Richard flushed a significant amount of fentanyl down the toilet.

McClendon and Richard pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances.

On Sept. 7, 2022, Richard was sentenced to 60 months in prison and McClendon was sentenced on Wednesday to 63 months in prison. Watkins remains a fugitive from law enforcement.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.