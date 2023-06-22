Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

2 indicted for neglect after 2022 death of child in Red Lake

Julius Fineday, 41, and Sharon Rosebear, 63, from Red Lake Nation have been indicted for child neglect following the death of a child in 2022.

Department of Justice web art .jpg
Department of Justice
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:54 PM

RED LAKE — Two individuals from Red Lake Nation have been indicted for child neglect following the death of a child in 2022.

According to court documents, between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 25, 2022, Julius Fineday, 41, and Sharon Rosebear, 63, willfully deprived a child of necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care and supervision, despite being reasonably able to make the necessary provisions. As alleged, the neglect caused the death of the child.

The indictment charges Fineday with one count of felony child neglect causing the death of a child and Rosebear with one count of felony child neglect. The defendants will make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court at a later date.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department.

An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
031823.N.BP.CHARTERCOMMISSION.jpg
Local
Bemidji Charter Commission declares vacancy, discusses charter violations
June 22, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
BSU Outdoor Program Center boat house
Local
Bemidji City Council extends lease with Bemidji State for Outdoor Program Center
June 22, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
062423.N.BP.JAILHEARING - LEAD.jpg
Local
Hearing on proposed jail location draws over 150 community members
June 21, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062123.N.BP.LOOPTHELAKE 7.jpg
Community
Ahead of Unicon 21, unicyclists hit the trails at Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival
June 18, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
062123.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Higginbothams.jpg
Sports
Higginbothams fulfill father's dream, race late models at Bemidji Speedway
June 19, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Clearwater River.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Clearwater River Restoration Project open house set for June 28
June 20, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: Taking time to learn from others
June 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joyce Rairdon, Master Gardener