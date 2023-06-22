2 indicted for neglect after 2022 death of child in Red Lake

RED LAKE — Two individuals from Red Lake Nation have been indicted for child neglect following the death of a child in 2022.

According to court documents, between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 25, 2022, Julius Fineday, 41, and Sharon Rosebear, 63, willfully deprived a child of necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care and supervision, despite being reasonably able to make the necessary provisions. As alleged, the neglect caused the death of the child.

The indictment charges Fineday with one count of felony child neglect causing the death of a child and Rosebear with one count of felony child neglect. The defendants will make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court at a later date.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department.

An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.