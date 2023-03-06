99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
2 dead within 10 hours after separate incidents in Clearwater County

A 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are dead after two separate incidents over the weekend in the Rice Lake area of Clearwater County.

March 06, 2023 11:15 AM

CLEARWATER COUNTY — A 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are dead after two separate incidents over the weekend in the Rice Lake area of Clearwater County.

According to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, at 11:47 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, dispatch received a report of a partially clothed man laying in the roadway in the Rice Lake community of southern Clearwater County.

A deputy along with Bagley Sanford Ambulance staff responded to the scene, where the 44-year-old man was found unresponsive. Life-saving measures were taken and he was transported to the Bagley Sanford Medical Center where the man, later identified as William Joseph Keezer of Nay Tah Waush, was pronounced dead.

A second call came in at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, reporting an unresponsive 15-year-old boy in the Rice Lake area as well. Life-saving measures were taken and he was transported to the Bagley Sanford Medical Center where he was eventually pronounced dead.

The name of the 15-year-old is not being released.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force are investigating the deaths, but it is believed that the deaths are not connected and are isolated incidents with no danger to the public, the release said.

Those with information regarding these cases are encouraged to call the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 694-6226.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
