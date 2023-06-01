99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2 charged for stealing firearms from vehicles in Bagley

Two people have been charged with receiving stolen property after two firearms were taken from vehicles on Saturday, May 27, in Bagley.

Gavel sits on a desk
File photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:30 PM

BAGLEY — Two people have been charged with receiving stolen property after two firearms were taken from vehicles on Saturday, May 27, in Bagley.

According to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, on May 27, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received three separate reports of vehicles being entered and having items stolen from them, including two firearms.

Deputies conducted an investigation into these thefts and as a result of the investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in Bagley on Wednesday.

The two stolen firearms were recovered and two individuals were taken into custody.

Levi Joseph Miles, 21, was booked into the Clearwater County Jail and a 16-year-old juvenile male was taken to the Northwest Juvenile Center in Bemidji.

The two were arraigned in Clearwater County District Court on Thursday on felony charges of receiving stolen property. Miles was also arraigned on an unrelated charge of violating an order for protection.

The Bagley Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the investigation.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
