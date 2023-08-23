Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
19-year-old Bemidji man dies in motorcycle accident

Tristan Secor, 19, of Bemidji, has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday night in Bemidji.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:02 AM

BEMIDJI — A 19-year-old Bemidji man has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle accident on Tuesday night in Bemidji.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, at approximately 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Tristan Secor was driving a Honda CBR600 motorcycle northbound on Jefferson Avenue SW when it crashed in the intersection at Division Street West.

Secor was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and the road condition was dry, according to the report.

