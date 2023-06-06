17th annual Ride for the Troops supports, honors Bemidji area veterans

BEMIDJI — The loud roar of motorcycles could be heard from miles away on Sunday as hundreds of bikers gathered to kick off the 17th annual Ride for the Troops event.

The day’s events started early Sunday morning with a pancake feast at Marketplace Foods. As the clock turned closer to noon, riders made their way to the parking lot for a short ceremony to recognize veterans from near and far and pledge allegiance to America with the posting of the colors and the singing of the National Anthem.

“A lot of these folks have been coming on this ride since day one,” Vice President of Ride for the Troops John Reuter said. “I look forward to the camaraderie and being with these guys every year. It doesn't make any difference where they come from — once we get on our motorcycles, we’re all brothers.”

Ride for the Troops Vice President John Reuter leads the bikers out of the Marketplace Foods parking lot during the 17th annual Ride for the Troops on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

With all of the event’s proceeds going to north-central Minnesota area service members, veterans and their families, over 274 registered riders revved their engines and exited the Marketplace Foods parking lot at noon with the 90-degree sun beating down from above.

As the riders made their way from Bemidji to just south of Bagley, their last stop before heading to the Bemidji Eagles Club was in a little town called Zerkel for a social hour, food, drinks and live music at Knutson’s General Store.

Along the way, lots of community members waved their American Flags and made their way to the ends of their driveways to cheer for the riders as they drove past.

“The people in the Bemidji area really support this ride,” Reuter said. “When you’re going down the road and you see a little kid with a flag and people coming out of their houses to wave — that’s what gives you hope.”

‘Everything goes back’

Zerkel Store owner Linda Knutson has been hosting the Ride for the Troops participants since the event's very first year.

Undaunted by hosting hundreds of motorcyclists that roll into her store’s parking lot, she’s happy to provide the riders with anything they need. From ibuprofen to a sweet treat, Knutson has it all.

Zerkel Store owner Linda Knutson holds up a framed advertisement from Bemidji's first Ride for the Troops event held in 2006. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees waited in line for a fresh-off-the-grill burger while live music played over on the other side of the lawn. Little American Flags outlined the store’s driveway as the smell of brats and burgers filled the air.

“Between my family, friends and the whole neighborhood — everyone chips in,” Knutson said. “We have all these people who are so willing to help, whatever needs to be done they do it. Not just for the ride, but they help me with the yard work and getting my store ready for the year.”

But Knutson doesn’t only provide the food and the space for this event, she also donates every penny she makes during the day back to the Ride for the Troops organization to be distributed to local veterans and their families.

“At the end of the ride when we all leave, she tallies up how much money she spent on the burgers and brats and then she turns everything else over to us,” Reuter said. “Last year it was over $1,300. She’s probably donated between $15,000 and $16,000 over the years.”

According to Reuter, Knutson raised over $1,700 for Ride for the Troops on Sunday — the largest amount in 17 years.

“Everything goes back. Most of my family has been in the service and I never did so this is just my way of honoring them,” Knutson added.

Showing honor and support

Behind the counter of her store, Knutson has a framed photo of her father on the wall from when he served in the military. Alongside the photo hangs articles and advertisements from the Ride for the Troops events throughout the years.

Zerkel Store owner Linda Knutson displays her Ride for the Troops memory wall behind the counter of her store on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Zerkel. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Looking at the memorabilia brought back memories of how the event came to be in the first place.

“There was this girl in Bemidji whose husband was deployed and was raising three children I believe,” Knutson said. “She had a van with really bad tires and they took her over to get new ones and took care of the bill for her. They figured if there was one, there’s got to be a lot more people who needed help.”

The first Ride for the Troops event in Bemidji took place shortly after that in 2006 with the intention to give back to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

One of the three original organizers of the beloved event, Vince Veyl, was also in attendance on Sunday. With a black bandanna around his head and a leather vest filled with patches over his back — one particular patch stood out over the others.

“In Memory of Ken Donaghue,” the patch read.

ADVERTISEMENT

A patch on Vince Veyl's vest reads "In memory of Ken Donaghue." Donaghue was one of the original organizers of the Ride for the Troops. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Ken Donaghue was another one of the original organizers of the event back in the day. Not only was he an avid motorcyclist, but he also went a step further to transform that passion into a way to show support for those around him.

He served as a member of the Minnesota Patriot Guard performing missions, but also meeting the bodies of fallen soldiers when they arrived in Bemidji and escorting them home.

“We passed a flag on the side of the road on our way here, his name was Ken Donaghue,” Veyl said. “He hit a deer right there when he was on a motorcycle ride about 10 years ago.”

There may be multiple reasons as to why and how the event originally started, as Veyl went on to say that the Ride for the Troops started in support of the Bemidji soldiers who were deployed to Iraq back in 2005 and 2006 — Donaghue wanted to do something to show support to them and their families.

“This ride has always been about helping veterans and their families and each year it grows. But this guy right here helped it become what it is today,” Veyl said, pointing to Donaghue’s honorary patch. “This is just a great way to show honor and support, a lot of vets didn’t have that when they came back from war.”

