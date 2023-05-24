17th Annual Ride for the Troops set for June 4 in Bemidji
The annual Ride for the Troops event is set for Sunday, June 4, in Bemidji with events starting at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.
Riders will gather at MarketPlace Foods at 9 a.m. for a pancake breakfast with kickstands up at noon. Riders will make their way from Bemidji to just south of Bagley before heading to Zerkel for a social hour of food, drinks and live music at the Knutson Zerkel Store. From there, the ride will finish at the Bemidji Eagles Club at 4 p.m. with a meal and ceremony to follow.
The cost is $25 per bike and $10 per additional passenger. For more information and to register visit rideforthetroops.com.
