17th Annual Ride for the Troops set for June 4 in Bemidji

The annual Ride for the Troops event is set for Sunday, June 4, in Bemidji with events starting at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

Riders taking part in the 2018 Ride For the Troops begin their route down state Highway 197 after starting at Marketplace Foods.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:15 PM

BEMIDJI — The annual Ride for the Troops event is set for Sunday, June 4, in Bemidji with events starting at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

Riders will gather at MarketPlace Foods at 9 a.m. for a pancake breakfast with kickstands up at noon. Riders will make their way from Bemidji to just south of Bagley before heading to Zerkel for a social hour of food, drinks and live music at the Knutson Zerkel Store. From there, the ride will finish at the Bemidji Eagles Club at 4 p.m. with a meal and ceremony to follow.

Ride for the Troops route.jpg
Riders will make their way from Bemidji to south of Bagley before heading to Zerkel then finish at the Bemidji Eagles Club.
Contributed

The cost is $25 per bike and $10 per additional passenger. For more information and to register visit rideforthetroops.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
