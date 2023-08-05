17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival marches on with Parade of Teams

BEMIDJI — Before facing off at the 17th Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival races, participants came together at Library Park on Friday evening for the traditional Parade of Teams.
With Buena Vista Ski Patrol volunteers leading the way, teams made their way through the hundreds of attendees who gathered at the waterfront to cheer on their favorite teams and eat plenty of candy tossed out by parade participants.
Following the Parade of Teams, Bemidji State and Northwest Technical College President John Hoffman "woke the dragon," signifying the official start of the festival. Several of the teams also competed in the Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup to kick off the weekend of racing.
Remaining Dragon Boat events
Saturday, Aug. 5
ADVERTISEMENT
8 to 9 a.m – 9th annual 5k run/walk
9 to 9:30 a.m. – 1/2k run/walk
8 to 10 a.m. – Race day breakfast and bloody mary bar sponsored by Red Stu
8 a.m. to Midnight – Dragon’s Den Open
8 a.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating
8 to 8:30 a.m. – Mandatory all team manager's meeting
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Merchandise tent open
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 17th annual Main Race Day – Start and end times subject to change and Awards Ceremony to follow the final race
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Food court open
1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Activity Tent sponsored by Compass Rose
After the Awards Ceremony – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Brock Beaulieu
All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances. For more information, visit
bemidjidragonboat.com.
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.
Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.