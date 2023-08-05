Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival marches on with Parade of Teams

080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 12.jpg
The Park Rapids Rotary Wavemakers walk in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:50 PM

BEMIDJI — Before facing off at the 17th Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival races, participants came together at Library Park on Friday evening for the traditional Parade of Teams.

With Buena Vista Ski Patrol volunteers leading the way, teams made their way through the hundreds of attendees who gathered at the waterfront to cheer on their favorite teams and eat plenty of candy tossed out by parade participants.

Following the Parade of Teams, Bemidji State and Northwest Technical College President John Hoffman "woke the dragon," signifying the official start of the festival. Several of the teams also competed in the Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup to kick off the weekend of racing.

080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 7.jpg
Members of the Minnesota Dragon Boat Club walk in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Remaining Dragon Boat events

Saturday, Aug. 5

  • 8 to 9 a.m – 9th annual 5k run/walk 
  • 9 to 9:30 a.m. – 1/2k run/walk
  • 8 to 10 a.m. – Race day breakfast and bloody mary bar sponsored by Red Stu
  • 8 a.m. to Midnight – Dragon’s Den Open 
  • 8 a.m. – St. Michel Furniture Lakeside Lounge with reserved seating 
  • 8 to 8:30 a.m. – Mandatory all team manager's meeting
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Merchandise tent open
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 17th annual Main Race Day – Start and end times subject to change and Awards Ceremony to follow the final race
  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Food court open 
  • 1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Activity Tent sponsored by Compass Rose 
  • After the Awards Ceremony – Dragon’s Den Entertainment: Brock Beaulieu 

All race times are tentative and subject to race-day circumstances. For more information, visit bemidjidragonboat.com.

080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 4.jpg
John Hoffman, president of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College, wakes the dragon during an opening ceremony for the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 9.jpg
The Nordic Whitecaps, from the Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team, walk in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 3.jpg
Teams make their way to the waterfront to compete in the Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 6.jpg
The Lakeland PBS Paddlers walk in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 2.jpg
People gather on the hill near Library Park to watch the Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 10.jpg
The Purple Paddlers, with Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, toss candy during the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 5.jpg
The Need for Giga-Speed team from Paul Bunyan Communications walks in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 1.jpg
Teams make their way to the starting line for the Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 8.jpg
Members of the Row Hard or Row Home team from 218 Real Estate walk in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
080923.N.BP.PARADEOFTEAMS 11.jpg
The Wooly Irishmen, with Keg N' Cork, walk in the Parade of Teams on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

