13-year-old girl found dead after possible drowning in Lake Julia near Bemidji

A 13-year-old girl from the Fargo-Moorhead area has been pronounced dead after her body was found in Lake Julia near Bemidji following a search on Sunday evening

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:14 PM

BELTRAMI COUNTY — A 13-year-old girl from the Fargo-Moorhead area has been pronounced dead after her body was found in Lake Julia near Bemidji following a search on Sunday evening.

According to a release from Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton, at 5:02 p.m. Sunday, July 30, dispatch received a report of a missing 13-year-old girl who had been swimming in Lake Julia, approximately 10 miles north of Bemidji.

Law enforcement learned that the girl was from the Fargo-Moorhead area but was in the area visiting friends, the release said. Friends had attempted to locate the girl, who had been swimming off a pontoon, but they were unsuccessful and requested assistance from emergency responders.

Upon arrival, first responders learned that the girl had removed her personal flotation device and was on the ladder of the pontoon before she went under the water and did not resurface, the release said.

Deputies were assisted by other bystander boaters until additional law enforcement and fire resources arrived equipped with underwater detection equipment. The Lakes Area Dive Team also responded to the scene.

At 7:52 p.m., the dive team located the girl's body in 23 feet of water, the release said. The body was recovered and transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

According to the release, no further information or the identity of the victim will be released.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Fire Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service, the Lakes Area Dive Team and several bystanders.

"The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office extends (its) gratitude to the residents in the area that allowed use of their personal boats until other resources arrived," the release said.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
