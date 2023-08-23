10th annual 'Ride For The Stones' to raise funds for Clearwater County Veterans Memorial

BAGLEY — A 10th-anniversary "Ride For The Stones" will be held to raise funds for the Clearwater County Veterans Memorial starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Bagley.

Motorcycle riders will gather at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post No. 16 for coffee, rolls and juice. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and a blessing of the bikes, the group will travel through Clearwater County, making at least two stops, before returning to the Legion.

At 4 p.m. there will be an all-you-can-eat pulled pork dinner. The dinner, music and multiple door prizes are open to everyone to help raise funds to purchase paver stones in honor of deceased veterans in Clearwater County, a release said.

The cost for the event is $25 per bike and $10 for riders. Non-riders are $10. Door prizes will be on display from noon until 7 p.m. Attendees can buy tickets for each of the items they want to win and at the end of the night if their ticket is drawn on that item they win it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"'Ride for the Stones' has a very heartfelt beginning," organizers said in the release. "In the early morning hours of Memorial Day 2014, longtime Bagley resident and U.S. Navy veteran, Jeff Schermerhorn went out to the Bagley Cemetery, as he wouldn't be able to attend the American Legion Memorial program later that morning.

"Even though he has been a Bagley resident for over 40 years, as he walked the grounds he noticed there were numerous veteran grave sites that had been at rest in our cemetery for decades and some over a century; veterans who get a flag once a year, their gravesite mowed, a metal star marker (if it doesn't get lost) but nothing to really remember them.

"Leaving the cemetery on his motorcycle that morning, Schermerhorn cruised passed the Veterans Memorial in Bagley. He saw that Gary Gesell was sitting at the memorial site. He parked his bike and went to chat with his friend. Schermerhorn shared with Gesell that it was pretty sad that numerous veterans buried in the Bagley Cemetery who didn't have family, would never get an engraved stone paver laid at the memorial in their memory.

"Schermerhorn asked Gesell if raising the money on his own with a motorcycle ride to buy the $200 stones would be okay with him and the committee. Gesell said yes and the rest is history."

Each year the ride continues to grow with the number of bikes in the ride and people attending the event. In the nine years of the annual ride, over $55,000 has been raised.

All of the funds raised from the motorcycle rally go directly into buying paver stones, which has allowed them to purchase 275 stones in the past nine years.

"The ride wouldn't be possible without the members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 16 hard work, dedication helping with the ride, along everything else that goes on with the American Legion," Schermerhorn said in the release. "There are so many people that help make this annual ride so successful. The dedication to getting stones for each deceased veteran is a labor of love from all those involved."