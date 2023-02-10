1 hospitalized after snowmobile accident in Walker

WALKER — A Chaska man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after his snowmobile veered off a trail and struck several trees in Walker on Wednesday.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, dispatch received a call of a snowmobile crash resulting in injury on the Paul Bunyan Trail in rural Walker's Shingobee Township.

Deputies and responders arrived at the scene where the victim had been transported and learned that a 51-year-old man from Chaska had been operating an Artic Cat XF1100 snowmobile when it had driven off the trail and struck several trees.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital in Fargo, N.D., with serious injuries. Assisting on scene were Hackensack Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care.