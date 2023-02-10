99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1 hospitalized after snowmobile accident in Walker

A Chaska man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after his snowmobile drove off a trail and struck several trees in Walker on Wednesday.

Ambulance.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 12:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WALKER — A Chaska man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after his snowmobile veered off a trail and struck several trees in Walker on Wednesday.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, dispatch received a call of a snowmobile crash resulting in injury on the Paul Bunyan Trail in rural Walker's Shingobee Township.

Deputies and responders arrived at the scene where the victim had been transported and learned that a 51-year-old man from Chaska had been operating an Artic Cat XF1100 snowmobile when it had driven off the trail and struck several trees.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital in Fargo, N.D., with serious injuries. Assisting on scene were Hackensack Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSWALKER
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Untitled design copy.png
Local
Natalie Nicholson, Alexis Desjarlait inducted into Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame
Alexis Desjarlait of Red Lake and Natalie Nicholson of Bemidji were recognized for their individual accomplishments in their sport and their leadership and representation of Indigenous athletes.
February 10, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
FILE: Huber Zip Sheathing
Local
Huber Engineered Woods pulls out of Cohasset project after court decision
The proposed oriented strand board, or OSB, plant was intended to help maintain jobs and a tax base as Minnesota Power's Boswell plant goes coal-free.
February 09, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
021123.N.BP.UNIFIEDBASKETBALL 13.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's first-ever Special Olympics basketball match-up unifies community
The school had a historic night on Wednesday as it furthered its commitment as a Unified Champion School.
February 09, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
House partially collapsed and badly damaged by fire
Local
5 injured in Iron Range home explosion, fire
Three were taken to a Twin Cities hospital with "severe burns."
February 09, 2023 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports