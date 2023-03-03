1 dead after snowmobile crashes into trail groomer in Grand Rapids

ITASCA COUNTY — A man has died after his snowmobile collided with a trail groomer on Thursday along the Driftskipper-Blandin snowmobile trail, south of Grand Rapids.

According to a release from Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich, at 5:28 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, dispatch received a report that a snowmobile had crashed into a trail groomer along the Driftskipper-Blandin snowmobile trail.

Reports indicated that the snowmobile driver was rounding a corner and crashed into the oncoming groomer, which resulted in the driver of the snowmobile being pinned under the groomer, the release said.

The person who made the 911 call indicated that the groomer was stuck and unable to move.

The male snowmobile driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Meds 1 Ambulance Service.