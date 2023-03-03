99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
1 dead after snowmobile crashes into trail groomer in Grand Rapids

A man has died after his snowmobile collided with a trail groomer on Thursday along the Driftskipper-Blandin snowmobile trail, south of Grand Rapids.

FSA snowmobile accident
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 03, 2023 11:54 AM

ITASCA COUNTY — A man has died after his snowmobile collided with a trail groomer on Thursday along the Driftskipper-Blandin snowmobile trail, south of Grand Rapids.

According to a release from Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich, at 5:28 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, dispatch received a report that a snowmobile had crashed into a trail groomer along the Driftskipper-Blandin snowmobile trail.

Reports indicated that the snowmobile driver was rounding a corner and crashed into the oncoming groomer, which resulted in the driver of the snowmobile being pinned under the groomer, the release said.

The person who made the 911 call indicated that the groomer was stuck and unable to move.

The male snowmobile driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his name is being withheld pending family notification.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Meds 1 Ambulance Service.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
