1 dead after snowmobile collides with tractor-trailer near Clearwater/Beltrami County line

BUZZLE TOWNSHIP — A 49-year-old woman from Stephen, Minn., has died after her snowmobile collided with a tractor-trailer on Sunday in Buzzle Township near the Clearwater/Beltrami County line.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a snowmobile crash at the Clearwater and Beltrami County line on the Soo Line Trail, near the intersection of Clearline Road Northwest and Soo Line Road Northwest.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered that a snowmobile had collided with a tractor-trailer resulting in serious injury to the driver of the snowmobile.

First responders conducted life-saving measures on the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 49-year-old Stacy Szczepanski, of Stephen, Minn. The crash is being investigated by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

Hours after the crash, Szczepanski's family and friends returned to the area to recover several snowmobiles that had been left at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the recovery, it was determined that one of the snowmobiles left at the scene had been stolen and Beltrami County deputies immediately began searching for the stolen snowmobile.

Deputies followed tracks leading west from the scene and followed up on several leads that evening, the release said.

With assistance from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Feb. 20, a search warrant was executed at two rural addresses in Dudley Township near Leonard where snowmobile tracks matching the stolen snowmobile lead.

The stolen snowmobile was located at one of the homes and charges are pending on a male and female for felony theft, the release said. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office took possession of the snowmobile and returned it to the owner.