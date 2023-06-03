99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

1 dead after motorcycle collides with truck in Bemidji

Shaye Terrill-Yaklich, 25, has been pronounced dead after his motorcycle struck a pickup truck near downtown Bemidji on Friday evening.

Police Lights.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:06 PM

BEMIDJI — A 25-year-old Bemidji man has been pronounced dead after his motorcycle struck a pickup truck near downtown Bemidji on Friday evening.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, officers received a report of a vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Bemidji Avenue and Second Street Northwest near downtown Bemidji.

Officers responded to the crash and located a 2015 Ford F150 driven by 65-year-old Duane White, of Bemidji, and a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Shaye Terrill-Yaklich, also of Bemidji.

Officers on scene spoke with witnesses and passengers in White’s vehicle, who explained that the motorcycle driven by Terrill-Yaklich had allegedly entered the intersection at a high speed and struck the side of White’s truck.

Terrill-Yaklich was pronounced dead on scene by first responders, the release said.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Bemidji Fire Department.

The case remains under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, the release said.

